Leon Russell "Bud" Anderson

Leon Russell "Bud" Anderson, was born on a ranch south of Havre with his midwife grandmother in attendance in April 1926. Bud was the second eldest of 9 children born to William H and Dorothy T Anderson and came to the Seeley Lake area from Havre, Montana approximately 1936. He passed away peacefully at his home on March 26, 2022 at the age of 95.

Bud's many occupations included; a guide for a Bob Marshall outfitter, a carpenter and contractor, ranch work which included riding fence for local ranchers, worked at Stop-N-Shop grocery store in Missoula-working his way up to manager.

He met and married Fay Petersen while working at Stop-N-Shop, had 3 daughters and later moved to California where he worked as manager in the grocery business. Later divorced, met and married Geraldine Lafo in 1971. He earned his Real Estate License and worked for a firm in El Cajon, CA for a short time. After his 3 daughters graduated High School, he bought the Seeley Lake Mercantile, moved back to Montana and later bought the Ice Cream Place. Bud was employed as manager for the Water District in Seeley Lake and a member of the Seeley Lake Real Estate Investors.

His passion was drafting up a design and building it. Bud built the first all-electric house in Missoula. He always enjoyed an adventure on horseback, snow machine trip or river raft trips and of course, playing pool and playing cards.

Bud was an enrolled member of the Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians of Montana, an active member of the Lions Club, and was honored by the local Historical Society as a "Seeley Lake Longtimer". During WWll he served his country as a gun captain on the Quad 40 (a 40mm machine gun with 4 guns on the mount) on board the Douglas H Fox destroyer and as the barber when needed.

He is survived by his three daughters, Vanessa Garben (John) of Fairbanks, AK, Audrey Sesma (Darcy) of Poway, CA, LaVonne McComb (Rick) of Florence, MT, three step children- Leslie Berkey (Gary) of Seeley Lake, MT, Alan Lafo (Susan) of Buckeye, AZ, Joseph Lafo (Rachael) of Portland, OR, sisters-Georgena King of Pasadena, CA, Helen Ghillany of Tacoma, WA, Delia Sharon Magee (Merle) of Cut Bank, MT, brothers-Lawrence Anderson of Ronan, MT, Darold Anderson of Florence, MT, 17 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.