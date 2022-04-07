Leslee Jo Hastings

We begin to remember not just that you died but that you lived. And that your life gave us memories too beautiful to forget. Leslee Jo Hastings (Hendrickson), 57, of Spokane Valley, WA passed away on December 10th, 2021.

Leslee was born on February 9th, 1964 in Missoula, MT to Clifford and Blanche Hendrickson of Charlo. She was the youngest of six kids. Leslee graduated from Charlo High School in 1982, and went on to study for her Bachelors of Science in Business at Montana State University in Bozeman.

After graduating with a degree in Business, she started her first job book keeping for Hardee's in Bozeman. That experience lead her to other jobs in that field along the way. Leslee worked for Champion Concrete Pumping in Hauser,ID. She loved her job and her co workers and was with them for 17 years.

While in Bozeman, Leslee met and married Jay B Hastings on June 11th, 1988, they later divorced. She then moved to Spokane, WA following a job opportunity. She enjoyed the area and finally called it home. Leslee loved the outdoors and would be out fishing on the weekends or enjoying a ride on ATVs on the trails. She was also a avid huckleberry picker and would go several times throughout the season. Her love for Nascar had her watching and following her favorite driver on Sundays. She loved a competitive dice game and playing cards whenever she had the chance. Leslee enjoyed to come back home to Montana to celebrate the holidays and to see family and visit with fellow class mates. Her beautilful simile was infectious and her laugh was something you couldn't help but laugh along with her. She brought so much love and support to all around her that will be truly missed.

Leslee was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Blanche Hendrickson. She is survived by her siblings, Don Hendrickson of Baton Rouge, LA, Beverly Carey of Spokane Valley, WA, Ed Hendrickson (Marsha) of Davenport, WA, Chuck Hendrickson (Marie) of Charlo, MT, Linda Thain of Spokane, WA, two nieces, eleven nephews, and her loving aunt Faye Howell of Missoula, MT.

Graveside service will be held on April 9th, at 1pm, at the Ronan Cemetery, with a celebration of life to follow at the Mission Valley United Methodist Church where a luncheon will be served. Bring all your stories and special memories of Leslee. In lieu of flowers we ask that you take a moment to hug your child, grandchild, friend, or walk in the woods for a moment, an hour or a day. Time waits for no one. Donations can also be made in Leslee's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.