Leslie Kent Heiner
FUNERAL HOME
Garden City Funeral Home
1705 West Broadway
Missoula, MT

Leslie Kent Heiner

Missoula – Leslie Kent Heiner, 75, loving husband and father, passed away at his home on Friday, September 3, 2021. Leslie is survived by his wife Melodee and his eight children. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 from 6-8 pm at Garden City Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 8:30 am Friday, September 10, 2021 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3201 Bancroft St., with interment to follow at 10:30 am at Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery. For those unable to attend, services will be livestreamed at https://www.gardencityfh.com/memorials/leslie-heiner/4716010/index.php.


Published by Missoulian on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
9
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Garden City Funeral Home
1705 West Broadway, Missoula, MT
Sep
10
Funeral service
8:30a.m.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
3201 Bancroft St., MT
Sep
10
Interment
10:30a.m.
Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery
MT
Funeral services provided by:
Garden City Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Les, I love Handel's Messiah because of you and my mom. I've sung it many times over the years, but you are the conductor that has had the greatest impression on me. Also, thanks for the wonderful memories when we were in The Mikado together. I will miss you and look forward to seeing you again someday.
Jonathan Lofgren
Friend
September 12, 2021
Les was a friend and a brother in the Church. We shared elk hunting stories on the same mountain. He helped me build my carport at my ranch at Cyr. Les tuned every piano I ever had. Les taught me how to move a grand piano. He encouraged me to sing. He was a positive influence on all whom crossed his path
Danieljamesyoung
Friend
September 8, 2021
