Leslie Kent Heiner
Missoula – Leslie Kent Heiner, 75, loving husband and father, passed away at his home on Friday, September 3, 2021. Leslie is survived by his wife Melodee and his eight children. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 from 6-8 pm at Garden City Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 8:30 am Friday, September 10, 2021 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3201 Bancroft St., with interment to follow at 10:30 am at Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery. For those unable to attend, services will be livestreamed at https://www.gardencityfh.com/memorials/leslie-heiner/4716010/index.php.