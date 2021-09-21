Leslie Lynn Tintzman

Leslie Lynn Tintzman (74) of Corvallis MT passed away Wednesday September 15, 2021 at home after a brief illness. She was born April 22, 1947 in Great Falls MT, along with her twin brother Lyle Harms. She was the daughter of the late Gilbert Harms and Myrle Jeanne (Haker) Harms.

Leslie was preceded in death by her husband Donald Tintzman.

Leslie is survived by her children Brenda Axtell (Mike), Henry Tintzman (Wendy), Jeff Tintzman (Renae), and Nora Cassens (Dan). Grandchildren Cassy (Ben), Emily (Matt), Kyle, Jackson, Mitchell, Victoria, Regan, Danika, Zena, Denali, Michelle (Bridger), Jessica, Weston, and Rachael, Great-Grandchildren Henry and Caleb. Sister Diana (Doug) Olson and Brother Jon (Diana) Harms and Bob (Gloria) Drury. Numerous nieces and nephews. Special Friends Gene and Marlene Gerer and Shirley Foster.

Funeral services will be held Saturday September 25,2021 at Grace Lutheran Church in Hamilton MT at 2 p.m. with the Rev Vern Sandersfeld officiating. Internment will take place at Corvallis Cemetery following the services. A reception will immediately follow at the Tintzman family home in Corvallis. The family suggests that memorials be made to Camp Lutherhaven, for Leslie Tintzman, 3258 W Lutherhaven Rd, Coeur d Alene ID 83814-1327