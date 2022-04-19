Lester D. Tabish

MSSOULA ~ Heaven peacefully welcomed Lester D. Tabish on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at the age of 95.

Born on January 16, 1927, in Missoula, Montana to Joseph and Sadie Tabish, Lester was one of eight children. He attended Missoula County High School and married his sweetheart, Lydia. Together they raised four children and celebrated 51 years of marriage.

Lester treasured the outdoors and had a life-long love affair with recreational vehicles. He was active in league bowling, was a social butterfly, and made friends easily. He was a born salesman, a motorhome enthusiast, and an avid bargain hunter. He loved God and was involved throughout his life in his church community. He loved his family more than anything else.

Lester is preceded in death by his seven siblings, his parents, and his wife, Lydia.

He is survived by his children; Pamela Bell (Richard); Kenneth Tabish; Diane Byrne (James); and Derick Tabish (Lucinda); his grandchildren, Chad Zavarelli (K.D.), Cortney Franklin (Travis), Riley Byrne, Erica Williams, Zachary Tabish, Anna Dickinson (Bradley), and Aaron Tabish; and his great granddaughter, Sophia Franklin.

A graveside memorial will be held for immediate family on Tuesday, April 19, 2020, and a celebration of Lester's life this summer.

We love you forever!

Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory in Missoula.