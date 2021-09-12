Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Missoulian
Missoulian Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Loel Fredrick Carroll
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Garden City Funeral Home
1705 West Broadway
Missoula, MT

Loel Fredrick Carroll

Loel Fredrick Carroll, 82, of Missoula, MT passed peacefully early Friday August 20, 2021, at The Continental Care and Rehab Center in Butte, MT of natural causes.

He was born on October 26, 1938, in Fargo North Dakota to Noel Arthur and Marie Margaret Carroll of La Moure, North Dakota. As a young infant, he went to Canada on several fishing trips being placed on the bottom of a boat, before he learned at an early age to fish. Fishing was his true passion in life.

Loel attended grade school and high school in La Moure, North Dakota and then continued his education at Ellendale Normal College in Wildlife Management.

Loel was an SP4 in the United States Army serving two years in Korea and was decorated with medals of Marksmanship with Carbine and Rifle.

On November 26, 1977, he married Cheryl Shoemaker Terry at Nordic Pines near Missoula. On May 3, 1979, he adopted Cheryl's two children Chandler and Alicia making the complete family official.

Loel worked for Montana Leather Company, originally based out of Butte, MT for 41 years as a salesman, servicing Western Montana and Northern and Southern Idaho.

Loel enjoyed harvesting a garden and grooming his yard. He later became a member of the Missoula Garden Club, taking the position of the Treasurer, he took much pride in this position.

Loel was an avid hunter and fisherman and always had his Springer Spaniel with him. He enjoyed spending his time on the streams of the Gallatin River near Big Sky. Loel made yearly trips to Canada with his lifelong friend and fished in North Dakota and Minnesota catching Northern Pike and Walleye fish, with close family. In the fall he would go hunting with his mom in the Lewiston area for Deer and Antelope and North Dakota for pheasant hunting, with his cousins.

Loel was a real gentleman, an outdoorsman he did the unexpected when it was least expected. He was a very private man, a constant provider, and would never let you down. Loel had an innocence about him and was a peaceful person. Loel's spirit is now flying, and we wish him peace.

Loel is preceded in death by his father Noel Carroll, his Uncle Bud Jerome Maier, his mother Marie Rummel, Aunt Elaine Moffet, and Aunt Mary Maier, and his cousin Jack Lutgen.

Survivors include his wife Cheryl Carroll of Missoula. Two children and their families. His son Chandler (Andrea) Carroll, of Cheyenne Wyoming and their family Megan and Saige Gernux (Madison, Brayden and Everleigh Gernux), Tanner Carroll, Cheyenne Carroll, and Tera Bardell. His daughter Alicia (Jason) Hart of Thatcher, Arizona, and their family ShaylaRae Cork, Austin Cork (Natasha Ball), Makenzie Cork and Jaxon Cork.and their little sister Jayden Cork.



Published by Missoulian on Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Service
11:30a.m.
Garden City Funeral Home
1705 West Broadway, Missoula, MT
Sep
17
Inurnment
3:00p.m.
Western montana State Veterans Cemetery
MT
Funeral services provided by:
Garden City Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Garden City Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.