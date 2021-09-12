Loel Fredrick Carroll

Loel Fredrick Carroll, 82, of Missoula, MT passed peacefully early Friday August 20, 2021, at The Continental Care and Rehab Center in Butte, MT of natural causes.

He was born on October 26, 1938, in Fargo North Dakota to Noel Arthur and Marie Margaret Carroll of La Moure, North Dakota. As a young infant, he went to Canada on several fishing trips being placed on the bottom of a boat, before he learned at an early age to fish. Fishing was his true passion in life.

Loel attended grade school and high school in La Moure, North Dakota and then continued his education at Ellendale Normal College in Wildlife Management.

Loel was an SP4 in the United States Army serving two years in Korea and was decorated with medals of Marksmanship with Carbine and Rifle.

On November 26, 1977, he married Cheryl Shoemaker Terry at Nordic Pines near Missoula. On May 3, 1979, he adopted Cheryl's two children Chandler and Alicia making the complete family official.

Loel worked for Montana Leather Company, originally based out of Butte, MT for 41 years as a salesman, servicing Western Montana and Northern and Southern Idaho.

Loel enjoyed harvesting a garden and grooming his yard. He later became a member of the Missoula Garden Club, taking the position of the Treasurer, he took much pride in this position.

Loel was an avid hunter and fisherman and always had his Springer Spaniel with him. He enjoyed spending his time on the streams of the Gallatin River near Big Sky. Loel made yearly trips to Canada with his lifelong friend and fished in North Dakota and Minnesota catching Northern Pike and Walleye fish, with close family. In the fall he would go hunting with his mom in the Lewiston area for Deer and Antelope and North Dakota for pheasant hunting, with his cousins.

Loel was a real gentleman, an outdoorsman he did the unexpected when it was least expected. He was a very private man, a constant provider, and would never let you down. Loel had an innocence about him and was a peaceful person. Loel's spirit is now flying, and we wish him peace.

Loel is preceded in death by his father Noel Carroll, his Uncle Bud Jerome Maier, his mother Marie Rummel, Aunt Elaine Moffet, and Aunt Mary Maier, and his cousin Jack Lutgen.

Survivors include his wife Cheryl Carroll of Missoula. Two children and their families. His son Chandler (Andrea) Carroll, of Cheyenne Wyoming and their family Megan and Saige Gernux (Madison, Brayden and Everleigh Gernux), Tanner Carroll, Cheyenne Carroll, and Tera Bardell. His daughter Alicia (Jason) Hart of Thatcher, Arizona, and their family ShaylaRae Cork, Austin Cork (Natasha Ball), Makenzie Cork and Jaxon Cork.and their little sister Jayden Cork.