Lois Mae Burghardt

Lois Mae Burghardt, 86, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. She was currently residing in Reflections Memory Care at Morningstar of Billings.

She was born on April 15, 1935 to Walburga (Wallie) and William Fees. Doc Kyle helped to bring her into the world in the family farmhouse. As the youngest of 8 children, Lois grew up on the farm and always had a sibling looking out for her or willing to play with her. She attended area schools, at times riding with her sisters Bonnie Lou and Beulah in a cart, pulled by Peggy the Shetland pony. She loved to sing, and graduated from Amherst High School in 1953.

When Lois finished high school, she worked at a dry cleaning company in Kearney. Eventually she moved to Omaha to work at a bank. It was there she met a handsome young paper salesman, recently discharged from the Navy, who moved into her apartment building. November 3,1962, she married Edward Burghardt in Amherst. They lived in Sioux City, North Platte before making the move to Missoula, MT in 1974.

After moving to Montana with her husband and 3 kids, Lois began her career as a cook with Missoula County Public Schools at Hellgate HS in 1976. She transferred to Sentinel HS as assistant cook in 1984. Lois loved her job. She took great pleasure in greeting the students and staff with a smile as she served them. She took the time for a quick conversation, and sent everyone off with the phrase "Have a great day!"

Lois enjoyed crocheting, cooking and baking. She attended mass often during the week and treasured her Saturday morning phone calls with her sister Beulah. When her kids came home to visit, she always had fresh cookies waiting for them.

She was preceded in death by her parents, 6 of her 7 siblings and her beloved husband Edward. Survivors include her children, Barry Burghardt,

Deanna Burghardt and Rhonda Burghardt (Mike O'Malley), her sister Beulah (Melvin) John and many loving nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Thursday, April 7 from 5-7 PM with the Rosary to follow at 7:00 pm at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated, Friday, April 8, 10 AM at St Anthony Church. A reception will follow the service at Garden City Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association. We would also like to extend special thanks to the staff and caregivers at Reflections Memory Care. Your love and attention to Lois was genuine and so appreciated.