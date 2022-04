I just heard about Aunt Lois and I was shocked at her early passing away. I loved this lady. She always treated me so well when I came to the reservation to visit. Due to the short notice I will not be able to attend the funeral. I have some obligations that I can not pass on to someone else. I hope her family knows how much I loved Lois. Her family is in our prayers. Terry Felsman

Terry Felsman Family October 6, 2021