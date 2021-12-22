Lois Maxine Valentine

1920 - 2021

Lois Maxine (Jaeckel) Valentine, our 101-year-old sweet mother, left this mortal life for a joyous reunion with her family and friends in heaven on December 18, 2021. She was born on April 17, 1920, at home in Atkinson County, Missouri, near the town of Hamburg, Iowa, to the parents of Henry Ferdinand (Fritz) Jaeckel and Verna Faye (Wingate) Jaeckel. She was proud of being a true farm girl who could sing and an act which she did actively in both high school and college. Lois graduated from college with an associate degree in education. She left college after just 2 years so her brother, Hubert, could attend. Her first teaching job was a one room school in Dunbar, Nebraska. After a year she took a teaching job in Ravenna, Nebraska, which is where she met her sweetheart, Keith Monroe Valentine. Keith and Lois were married in Norman, Oklahoma, on June 6, 1943, at the beginning of Keith's naval service in the Pacific. Four children blessed their lives, Connie, Mike, Steve, and Jim. Lois raised Connie alone for the first 18 months as a soldier's wife until Keith could return home after the war was over. Their married life took them from Ravenna, Nebraska, to Laramie and Riverton, Wyoming and then to Montana where they resided in Townsend for 10 years and Helena for the next 32 years. After retirement from the ownership of the Valentine Oil Company they spent their winters at Happy Trails in Surprise, Arizona, until Keith passed away in 1998. After Keith's passing, Lois moved to Missoula to be near Connie and Steve. Both Keith and Lois were very involved in their church and community. Lois was always devoted to Jesus Christ and demonstrated her faith through forgiveness, kindness, and service to others. She instilled in her children that same love for Christ. Everyone loved Lois because she loved them first. She never complained, and she loved and served with her whole heart and soul. Family was her priority. Lois had a laugh that she could not stop which was always infectious to those who were with her. She was the matriarch of the Clark Fork Community Church (Revive Church) where her son, Steve, served as pastor until his passing.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Hubert, a son, Steve and a great great granddaughter, MacKenzie Boeshans. She is survived by a brother Hank, daughter Connie Gelvin (Dale), son, Mike (Nancy), Daughter-in-law Kay (Steve) and son Jim (Chris), 8 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and 8 great great grandchildren. She will be buried next to her husband, Keith, at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery in Helena, Montana. A memorial service will be held in the spring. In leu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to Revive Church, Missoula, MT or online [email protected]