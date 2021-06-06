Lorrie Schaff

Lorrie passed away January 7, 2021 at Providence Hospital with family by her side. Lorrie was born April 24, 1959 in Honolulu, Hawaii. Lorrie's early years were spent in Whitehall, MT. Over the next four years she lived in Monterey and San Diego, CA. The next move was to the island of Guam. While there she hiked into the boonies and saw Japanese tanks, remnants of World War II. She also made a trip to Japan with her parents.

Lorrie's next move was back to San Diego. She joined a Girl Scout backpacking troop. Many weekends were spent hiking 10-15 miles getting ready for the big hikes. Over the next two years Lorrie climbed Mt. San Jacinto at 11,000 ft and also Mt. Whitney at 14,000 ft. After 5 years it was back to Monterey where Lorrie started her first job and attended Salinas High School, graduating in 1977. She also attended Hartnell Jr. College. Lorrie's Dad retired in 1980 and the family moved to Montana. Lorrie transferred to the University of Montana and graduated with an accounting degree. The family took a trip to Europe and visited Germany, Austria, and Italy.

The biggest highlight for Lorrie was welcoming her daughter Carrie into her life. They lived in Missoula for several years and eventually moved to Seattle where Lorrie worked as an accountant for many years. They created many wonderful memories together of camping, concerts, games, sporting events, and laughter. After Carrie graduated from college and struck out on her own, Lorrie moved back to Montana.

Lorrie nurtured many dear friendships and was always a source of comfort and wisdom to those in need. She was an active member of her church and her recovery community. Lorrie was deeply spiritual and fostered a loving connection with God, Mother Earth, and her Angels. She was also an incredibly earthy woman which enhanced her love of food and she was known as an excellent cook. Lorrie was always affectionate and known for giving the best hugs and massages around and she had a great sense of humor. She had a powerful connection to the celestial world and she will make a perfect Angel.

She will be greatly missed by all.

Lorrie is survived by her daughter Carrie, her mom Eileen, brothers Leonard and Leland, niece Jackie and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her dad, Don, and brother Michael.

A Memorial Mass will be held Wednesday, June 9 at 11am, at the Living Water Catholic Church in Seeley Lake.

Following the Mass, interment will take place at the Seeley Lake Cemetery at 1:30pm. At this time her Dad, Cdr Schaff, will also be laid to rest with Fully Military Honors.

In Lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the Seeley or Missoula Food Bank or charity of their choice.