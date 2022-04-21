Lyle Quinn Grenager

Lyle Quinn Grenager, 93, of Huson, MT passed away peacefully on April 5, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Born February 9, 1929 in Williston, ND, Lyle spent his childhood in Missoula organizing impromptu baseball games, running his paper route, enjoying a warm piece of bread & butter, and splitting 5 cent Cokes with his friends the Stelling boys. The tenants of Lyle's auspicious, generous, and prudent personality were derived from his caring parents and sisters as they huddled together during the Great Depression. These qualities brought the fruits of happiness to his entire life through hard work, enjoying simple things, and holding family close.

In Lyle's teens he discovered the wonders of Montana's backcountry while working at Bear Mountain Lookout; during this time he rescued people by rigorously hiking them out of the mountains on stretchers. His endless energy and sense of adventure led him to become a smokejumper in his early 20's for the State of Montana. Later he served his country with an elite group of smokejumpers on dangerous overseas assignments in the 1950's.

His love of hunting, fishing, and all things backcountry spurred him to purchase a ranch in Lolo Creek, where he raised his children and is still a family restitude today. Work on the ranch was made fun through ice skating parties, simple foot races to the candy shop, spaghetti dinners with all the neighborhood kids, and no one ever hardly set foot inside the house. If you did he would throw a frisbee at the window so you would come out to play. He always provided his children with the things they needed whether it was their education, solid advice, or a helping hand.

Lyle's love of sports was an anchor to the way he brought family together hosting family volleyball tournaments, Friday night bowling, flag football at Christmas, and once at a family reunion he planned an abbreviated triathlon. He was a true athlete, loved the concept of bettering one's self through daily practice. Lyle played softball into his 80's and won many events in the Senior Olympics including horseshoes, basketball, and sprints.

Lyle was an entrepreneur at heart whether it was Bear Creek Lodge, a camp for at-risk youth to learn survival skills, Mother Goose Land, the Beefeater restaurant, real estate, or the stock market

He spent his later days building a home on the Clark Fork River with his wife, Louise and many trusty dogs; he chopped his own trees down, hammered every nail, and put all of his unique finishing touches on the place including a baseball backstop, basketball court, horseshoe pit, shuffleboard, etc. He spent his last years looking at the elk across the river while cozied up to his woodstove and rooting for the Chicago Cubs.

Lyle was preceded in death by his wife Louise, parents Esther & Edwin Grenager, and daughter Karen Grenager. He is survived by his children Scoshy Chandler (Rob), Kim Grenager, Butch Grenager (Nancy); stepchildren Dawna Foote, Stacy Zins, Larry Anderson, Doreen Anderson; sisters Arlis Bunker and Andi Hanks. Lyle had wonderful relationships with all of his 12 grandchildren and was a great grandfather to 12.

A celebration of life will be held this summer with a joyous array of activities in true Lyle style at the family ranch. The loss of Lyle is a loss of a true patriarch, one who meant so much to his family and friends.