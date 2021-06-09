Menu
Lynn Schwanke
FUNERAL HOME
Garden City Funeral Home
1705 West Broadway
Missoula, MT

Lynn Schwanke

A memorial service for Lynn Schwanke will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 17, at Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula, with a reception to follow. There also will be an outdoor gathering beginning at 1:30 that afternoon at the Meadowlark Shelter at the east end of Fort Missoula Park, with free ice cream from the Big Dipper. The family wants everyone to dress casually, with Griz gear definitely acceptable. We are asking attendees who are not fully vaccinated to wear a mask at the funeral home for everybody's safety. People are more than welcome to come just to the afternoon gathering if that works best. For those who can't attend, the service will be live streamed at gardencityfh.com by searching for Lynn's obituary. The link will be at the end of it.


Published by Missoulian on Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
17
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Garden City Funeral Home
1705 West Broadway, Missoula, MT
Garden City Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Lovely Lynn--you added so much joy to our lives! Thank you.
Mike and Mary Ragbourn
Friend
June 12, 2021
