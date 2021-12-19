Marita Carol (nee Miller) Johnson

Marita Carol (nee Miller) Johnson passed away due to complications with cancer treatments on December 18, 2021 in Stillwater, OK. Her memorial service will begin at 2:00 pm Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at the First United Methodist Church in Stillwater. Strode Funeral Home and Cremation is in charge of arrangements.

She was born of the late Francis and Greta Miller in Robinson, Il. on August 26, 1938. Her family moved later to Victor, MT where she graduated from school and then earned an associate of Arts degree at Rocky Mountain College, in Billings, MT, where she met Wilbur D. "Deke" Johnson. They were wed in Seattle, WA on March 29, 1959 and moved to Missoula, MT after he completed his tour of duty. Deke earned his master's degree at the University of Montana and taught school for 11 years in Missoula before going to Western Michigan University for his doctorate. The family returned to Missoula where he taught one year before serving as a professor at Oklahoma State University.

Marita, whose goals were to be a mother and homemaker, excelled in them while avidly taking interest in all things bright and beautiful and all creatures great and small while raising two sons Bryan and Todd.

As a daughter of the American Revolution, she had a driving ambition to be a mother and a homemaker and did them well. She was active at the First United Methodist Church for 46 years and enjoyed working in the children's church before working full time at Oklahoma State University in personnel services and then in the College of Agriculture. Her cheerful smile, easy laughter, thirst for learning, and loving ways were among her many assets.

Marita is preceded in death by both parents; nephew-in-law Fred Blanchard; brother-in-law Chris Crawford; nephew Jay Crawford and niece Lori Crawford.

She is survived by her husband; son Bryan and wife Sandy; granddaughters, Jessica (Timothy), Elizabeth and Sarah; son Todd (Patrick) of Seattle, Washington; sister, Myrna Crawford of Miss Oula, MT, brother Merlyn Miler and wife Maxine; son Murry and daughter Mindy of Port Angeles, Washington; niece Patsy Blanchard and great nieces Ali Blanchard and Morgan (Kyle) Zimmer; niece Sue (Jim) Zabilski of Edgewood, NM; nephews Dr. Ron (Stacey) Johnson family of Farmington, NM. Mark (Teresa) Johnson family of Farmington, NM, Dr. Ted (Debra) Johnson, Jeff (Holly) Johnson family of Eagle, ID and Ted (Debra) Johnson of Golden, CO; grandnephews Timothy Johnson and Justin and wife Gabriella Johnson and sons of Farmington, NM; grandnephews Cody Crawford and Travis Crawford; grandniece Lexi Crawford; cousins, Bill (Jan) Miller of Rockville, TN. and Ron Lapp of Robinson, IL.