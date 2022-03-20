Marjorie Elizabeth Rasmussen

Marjorie Elizabeth Rasmussen died Monday, March 14, 2022, peacefully at home in Missoula, Montana of natural causes at the age of 90. She is survived by her daughter Tara Lynn Comfort (Mark), Grandchildren Grant (Nicole-children Connor & Brooke) and Weston (Kaela), and Great Grandchildren Caelyn and Kannyn. Marjorie is preceded in death by parents Sanford and Mary Van Gieson, brothers Edwin, Norman, Bayard "Bob", and sister Mary. Marjorie was the youngest of the family, born July 1, 1931, in Missoula.

Marjorie grew up in Missoula and lived all her life here except for 3 years during WWII when she and her parents moved temporarily to Portland, Oregon where her father worked in a factory to support the war effort. She attended Willard Grade School, Missoula County High School, and one year at the University of Montana majoring in Art. Although her mother, Mary, was raised as a Quaker, her parents attended the First Baptist Church in Missoula, where Marjorie met her best friend, Joyce Rasmussen and her future husband and love of her life, John Rasmussen.

Marjorie worked for Garden City Greenhouse, Tucker Motor Company, and was working her way through college when she married John, June 8, 1952. Their first home was a rental next door to Marjorie's parents' home in Missoula. John was employed at Northwest Airlines (where he worked for 48 years). In February 1955, they had their first and only child, Tara. In 1959, Marjorie and John purchased their life-long home on Longstaff Street, where they stayed the rest of their lives.

Marjorie worked at the Missoula City Police Department (1955-1970) as their secretary and other duties as assigned, which sometimes included helping the all-male policemen with female prisoners. She also served as a court recorder during these years, taking down all court testimony in the lost art of shorthand, which she transcribed and typed out on her manual typewriter.

She loved the outdoors, camping, hiking, boating, and exploring. John and Marjorie always had a camper of some sort, and boat. She was an avid water-skier in her day, mastering the art of slalom skiing in her late 40's. Marjorie continued hiking up into her late 80's.

Marjorie and John remained close to their daughter, Tara and her family throughout their lives. The highlight being when they got to spoil their 2 grandchildren, Grant and Weston, who they dearly loved. John passed away in 2002. For the past 20 years, Marjorie lived at home in Missoula, with the help of her daughter, son-in-law, and wonderful neighbors. Marjorie lived to see her two great grandchildren, Caelyn and Kannyn Comfort, born; and has enjoyed them immensely.

Her wish was to be able to stay in her home until she died, which she did. She is now in heaven with her beloved husband, parents, siblings, and childhood best friends.

Marjorie you are loved, missed, and will always be remembered. A funeral service is planned for Saturday, March 26th, 11:00 a.m., at Garden City Funeral Home, followed by a reception at Garden City, with a graveside service at Missoula Cemetery, following the reception for family and friends. The service will also be livestreamed at https:/www.gardencityfh.comemorialsarjorie-rasmussen879556/obituary.php.