Mark James Nanke

Fish on Mark Nanke. Fish on.

Mark James Nanke was born in Waterloo, Iowa on February 13, 1961, the son of Laurence and Lois Nanke. He died peacefully on September 4, 2021 at his home in Missoula, Montana with family at his side.

Together with his siblings, young Mark enjoyed camping, hunting pheasant and quail, and general mischief on the old family farm near What Cheer, Iowa. Like his older brothers, Mark was an accomplished athlete. He threw shot put (1st place Drake Relay) and discus, and ranked top in the state for sprinting (state champion in 4x200). Mark was a standout on the football team - in the running for the state's All American and a record-setter for rushing. Mark was named to All State Football and All State Track and recognized as Athlete of the Year. He graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1979.

In the fall of 1981, at age 20, Mark rode a Suzuki 750 Motorcycle 1300 miles to Missoula. He worked on the railway line throwing ties until he was hired on with the Montana DNRC as a Forestry Technician for the Conservation Nursery. Over the next 35+ years he served the state and the people of Montana in multiple roles - including as an Engine Boss for the Clearwater Unit, a Helitack Fire Fighter / Helicopter Manager for the Southwestern Land Office (12 years), and an Aviation Officer for the Southwestern Land Office (16 years). He was a cornerstone for Montana DNRC's aviation program and named Employee of the Year in 2006, 2007, and 2008.

Mark and his crew responded to thousands of fires as part of what the state calls "initial attack" efforts where the goal is to put out fires before they have a chance to grow. More than 95% of wildfires during Mark's tenure were suppressed at 10 acres or less - an incalculable savings to people, property, and natural resources.

Mark believed in building a cohesive crew and emphasized both technical expertise and camaraderie. He was a mentor, leader, and relationship-builder - as evidenced by his large network of friends and colleagues across the Northern Rockies. Part of Mark's legacy is his photo-documentation of firefighters working in the air and on the ground which has been, and continues to be, shared at local, state, and national levels.

He is remembered by his peers for his deep love of the natural world, work ethic, land stewardship, good humor, and passion for fly fishing, hunting, camping, and hiking.

Mark was married to Lora Dittmer from 1981 to 1993, with whom he had two daughters. Mark taught his girls how to fly fish on Rock Creek. He taught them situational awareness and how to drive a manual truck on gravel roads. He taught them how to identify native plants, trees, and wildlife. He taught them how to skip rocks. He always encouraged observation and learning of both the macro and the micro parts of the landscape. He shared his love for photography, storytelling, maps, hydrology, and an active outdoor lifestyle in all types of weather.

Mark lived simply and abided by the old saying "Use it up, Wear it out, Make it do, or do without." He liked Budweiser, Marlboro cigarettes, steak & potatoes, cast iron pans, whole milk, a good cowboy T.V., and floating the river when he could have it to himself. He used brazil nuts as worry stones, got the USGS river gauge reports daily, and would have thought the cost for this obit was a racket.

A Celebration of Life will take place in Missoula the first weekend of June 2022.

Mark is survived by his daughters, Jessica (Justin) Rilling, Decorah, IA, and Jennafer (Anders) Larson, Belleville, WI; his parents, Laurence Nanke and Lois Nanke of Waterloo, IA; two brothers, Tracy Nanke (Joan) Nanke, Cedar Falls, IA, and Brad (Denise) Nanke, Salem, OR, and one sister, Laura Nanke Hoy, Waterloo, IA. He is also survived by two granddaughters, beloved nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The Wildland Firefighter Foundation "where compassion spreads like wildfire" was so good to Mark and his family throughout his battle with cancer. Any memorials and financial offerings can be directed online to Wffoundation.org or checks sent to Wildland Firefighter Foundation, 2393 W. Airport Way, Boise, ID 83705.