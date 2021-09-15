Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Missoulian
Missoulian Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mark Alexander Olson
FUNERAL HOME
Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory
1307 Central Avenue
Great Falls, MT

Mark Alexander Olson

Mark Alexander Olson, 68, of Great Falls, passed away after a long-fought battle with cancer on September 11, 2021, the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Mark's Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 o'clock PM on SATURDAY, September 18th at St. William Catholic Church in Shelby, at 531 Main St., with a visitation beginning at noon. Burial will follow at the Dutton Cemetery. We invite all his friends to join his family to celebrate Mark's life with a reception at the Heritage Inn in Great Falls at about 5:00 o'clock PM following the Burial.

Mark was born in Great Falls on July 5, 1953 and raised in Dutton. His parents were Martin and Millie (MacLean) Olson. He grew up working on the family farm in Dutton and graduated from Dutton High School in 1971. Mark then went on to obtain a degree from the Billings Business College.

In 1977 he married Nancy Kitzenberg of Plentywood. They had four boys, Nicholas, Alexander, Andrew, and Stephen. They were divorced after fifteen years. He remarried in 1998 to his current wife, Linda (Frick) Olson. They were married for 23 years.

During his marriage to Nancy, Mark became employed at the KSEN radio station in Shelby as business manager. He later became a State Farm Insurance agent with offices in both Shelby and Cut Bank. Mark retired on June 30, 2021, after 40 years with the company.

As an active member of the Shelby community, Mark spent years deeply involved in the youth baseball program. He was also active with the Marias Valley Gold Club and the Shelby Elks Lodge. Mark was well-known in the Golden Triangle area with lots of friends, family, and customers. Mark was a huge sports fan. He closely followed the UofM Grizzlies, New York Yankees, and Shelby Coyotes. His hobbies included golfing, skiing, traveling and spending time socially with his many friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Jerry (Squirt). He is survived by his wife, Linda; sons, Nick of Houston, TX, Alex, Andrew, and Stephen all of BigFork, MT; brothers, Ken (Linda) of Great Falls, and Terry (Nancy) of Lolo, MT; two grandchildren, Andrew Olson Jr. of Havre, and Kayla Nicole Olson of Lethbridge, Alberta; and one great-granddaughter, Eliza Bethlehem of Lethbridge, Alberta. He is also survived by his two step-son's, Garrett and Wylie Van Heel, and six nieces and nephews.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com.


Published by Missoulian on Sep. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
St. William Catholic Church (Shelby)
Sep
18
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
St. William Catholic Church (Shelby)
Funeral services provided by:
Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Saddened by the passing of a very dear friend (another brother from another mother), and my deepest condolences to all of his sons and brothers. I was very fortunate to see him just a few weeks before he passed to the other side and got to meet two of his boys. May you be comforted in knowing a great man was in your lives! That said, I will always remember some great times that we both shared together through the years and my deepest regards to Kenny and Terry and all the family! God Speed to All! Warmest Regards, Bruce Duane Van Heel
Bruce Van Heel
Friend
September 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results