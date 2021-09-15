Mark Alexander Olson

Mark Alexander Olson, 68, of Great Falls, passed away after a long-fought battle with cancer on September 11, 2021, the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Mark's Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 o'clock PM on SATURDAY, September 18th at St. William Catholic Church in Shelby, at 531 Main St., with a visitation beginning at noon. Burial will follow at the Dutton Cemetery. We invite all his friends to join his family to celebrate Mark's life with a reception at the Heritage Inn in Great Falls at about 5:00 o'clock PM following the Burial.

Mark was born in Great Falls on July 5, 1953 and raised in Dutton. His parents were Martin and Millie (MacLean) Olson. He grew up working on the family farm in Dutton and graduated from Dutton High School in 1971. Mark then went on to obtain a degree from the Billings Business College.

In 1977 he married Nancy Kitzenberg of Plentywood. They had four boys, Nicholas, Alexander, Andrew, and Stephen. They were divorced after fifteen years. He remarried in 1998 to his current wife, Linda (Frick) Olson. They were married for 23 years.

During his marriage to Nancy, Mark became employed at the KSEN radio station in Shelby as business manager. He later became a State Farm Insurance agent with offices in both Shelby and Cut Bank. Mark retired on June 30, 2021, after 40 years with the company.

As an active member of the Shelby community, Mark spent years deeply involved in the youth baseball program. He was also active with the Marias Valley Gold Club and the Shelby Elks Lodge. Mark was well-known in the Golden Triangle area with lots of friends, family, and customers. Mark was a huge sports fan. He closely followed the UofM Grizzlies, New York Yankees, and Shelby Coyotes. His hobbies included golfing, skiing, traveling and spending time socially with his many friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Jerry (Squirt). He is survived by his wife, Linda; sons, Nick of Houston, TX, Alex, Andrew, and Stephen all of BigFork, MT; brothers, Ken (Linda) of Great Falls, and Terry (Nancy) of Lolo, MT; two grandchildren, Andrew Olson Jr. of Havre, and Kayla Nicole Olson of Lethbridge, Alberta; and one great-granddaughter, Eliza Bethlehem of Lethbridge, Alberta. He is also survived by his two step-son's, Garrett and Wylie Van Heel, and six nieces and nephews.

