Mark David Spencer

Stevensville - Mark David Spencer, 76, died peacefully after an extended illness related to cancer on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. He was born in Washington. Shortly after, his parents moved to Wyoming. He grew up on ranches. He developed a love for working with animals, and had a great appreciation for the land.

Upon graduating from High School, he joined the Air Force and worked as a Freight Specialist for three and a half years. After discharge, he worked as a Highway Patrolman for 12 years. After retiring from this job, he drove his own truck, and worked for Cenex, and Jenson Construction.

His last 27 years of his life, he lived on a small ranch in the Bitterroot Valley. Again, he was surrounded by animals and the richness of the land.

Mark is preceded in death by his mother, Loretta Sellers and father, Lester Spencer. He is survived by his long-time friend, Nancy Fleischhauer, and his two children, David Spencer and Dana Mae George, plus, his two favorite aunts, Mariam and Patricia, his mother's, two sisters.

A Memorial Services will be held at the American Legion Hall located at 754 Middle Burnt Fork Road in Stevensville, on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com.