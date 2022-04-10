Mark S. Taishoff

Mark S. Taishoff passed away at home alongside those who loved him, on March 22nd, 2022, while bravely battling glioblastoma. He was born on April 25th, 1954, in Boston, MA, the son of the late Pearl and Joseph Taishoff, and the devoted brother of the late Sue Taishoff.

Mark was raised in Massachusetts and developed an enduring affinity for the ocean and great seafood. He came out west in 1978 to lead a distinguished career in the United States Air Force as an Intelligence Officer and Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Launch Officer, where he proudly shaped minds and souls as he worked to make the world safer. He met life-long friends in his military career, and then added even more eternal friends during his retirement in Missoula, Montana. Mark always valued loyalty, honesty, and authenticity in his relationships. His character and integrity, always on display, were respected by those who were blessed to know him.

Mark could often be found living his dream of being out in the world--on the water or in the wild. He loved the outdoors--all of it…. everything from hunting, travel, shooting in multiple gun clubs, and fly fishing around the world, to simply exploring the beauty of Montana in the camper and with the fishing boat. He went out of his way to introduce others to the beauty of nature, generously sharing his time and his talents. When he wasn't outdoors or planning his next adventure, he was often found in his garage working on his vehicles, displaying his mechanical knowledge on a new project, or spending quality time with his highly valued friends.

Mark had an amazing sense of humor and a strong laugh! His wit was razor-sharp; he was known to say a subtle thing, in hopes of helping you see a new perspective. He believed in autonomy and dignity of all, and in a person's right to choose the life they want. He was fiercely independent and private, yet always there for those who needed him. He loved his many friends across the U.S. and Germany and proved it until his passing. He worried about them, rooted for them, protected them, suffered them, forgave them, and always kept on loving them.

Mark is survived by his partner in life Sharon Heare, and too many friends to count. He wished for his ashes to be spread outdoors. When out on the water, please make "one more cast for Mark". Our hearts are so broken by this loss. He was truly one of a kind--a hero, teacher, mentor, leader, and friend-and to many he touched, all of those at once. To be considered his friend, is to be truly blessed.

Memories and photos to be shared at sunsetfuneralhomecemetary.com and any donations can be made to PLWA.com in his name. No formal services are planned but the '97 Winchester Memorial Shoot in Mark's honor will be 10 Sep 22 at the Big Sky Sporting Clays in Polson.