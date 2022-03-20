Mary Dougherty Alexander

Mary Dougherty Alexander was born in Wolf Point, Montana on July 2, 1929, and died March 6, 2022, at home in Frenchtown. She was the daughter of Joseph and Kathryn McAleer Dougherty and the younger sister to her brother Joseph Dougherty.

She received her early education in Wolf Point and Olympia, Washington, graduating from Olympia High School in 1947. She worked as a bookmobile librarian at Timberland Regional Library in Olympia. Always a quick study, she excelled at her work and shared many wonderful adventures with close friends in the Pacific Northwest.

She was united in marriage to Malvin Tracy Alexander on June 7, 1958, in Olympia, Washington. Together, they owned and operated a real estate and development company in Olympia for many years and retired to Montana in 1985.

She was preceded in death by her husband Malvin, her parents, her brother, her grandson Paul Brulotte, her nephew Kent Seltzer, and her daughter-in-law Gloreen Alexander.

She is survived by her six children: Lynette (Larry) Gagnon of Hull, MA; Tracy (Ben) Brulotte of Leavenworth, WA; Pamela (JT) Montgomery of Prosser, WA; David (Shelem) Alexander of Kiama, AU; Edmond (Tami) Alexander of Frenchtown, MT; and Kathryn (Dana) Cotnoir of Frenchtown, MT. Also surviving her are 16 grandchildren: Renee (Mark) Rodriguez of Anacortes, WA; Oliver (Pam) Brulotte of Leavenworth, WA; Sam Brulotte of Leavenworth, WA; Justin (JoAnne) Gagnon of Abington, MA; Colette (Ryan Johnson) Gagnon of Hull, MA; Vivian Auld of Seattle, WA; Wynne (Nicholai Smith) Auld of Anchorage, AK; Aleida Auld of Geneva, Switzerland; Marie (Dan) Richards of Olympia, WA; Zachary Alexander of Sacramento, CA; Amy (Kevin) Giarnella of Portland, CT; Gretchen Alexander of Olympia, WA; Malary (Anthony) Thelen of Seattle, WA; Sam Cotnoir of Frenchtown, MT; Joseph and Jacob Alexander of Frenchtown, MT; and 11 great grandchildren: Gabrielle Brulotte of Austin, TX; Joshua Brulotte of Denver, CO; Elise Brulotte of Boulder, CO; Alex, David, and Evan Rodriguez of Anacortes, WA; Arabella Alexander of Portland, CT; Jackson and Jameson Gagnon of Abington, MA; Porter Richards of Olympia, WA; and Alexander Johnson of Hull, MA; and her nieces and nephews: Robert "Buzz" Alexander of Frenchtown, Montana; Katie Anderson, Mark (Annie) Alexander, Birge Seltzer, and Michael (Paula) Dougherty of California; Pat (Mary) Seltzer of New Mexico; Nancy (Steve) Kitterman and Richard Dougherty of Washington; Kathie (Kevin) Comstock of Oregon; and many special grand nieces and nephews.

Mary was charitable and gave generously to the Frenchtown and Missoula communities. In Frenchtown, she served two terms each as a school board and fire department trustee, belonged to the Frenchtown Arts Council and Senior Citizens, and was affectionately known around Frenchtown as the "History Lady". She conducted historical cemetery tours for the Frenchtown school children for many years and enjoyed volunteering with the jewelry sale ladies at Missoula Aging Services. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Parish in Frenchtown for over 35 years and a 50-year member of the PEO sisterhood. She was an extraordinary woman, and we will miss her until we meet again.

Funeral mass will be on April 28, 2022, at 10:30 in the morning at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Missoula, Montana. Private interment will take place at a later time.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to the incredibly kind people at Missoula Aging Services and Partners in Home Care hospice services. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to one of these organizations.