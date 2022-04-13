Mary Violet Chastain

December 3, 1942 – March 31, 2022

Born in Corpus Christi, Texas and died in Bridger, Montana

Mary passed at her daughter's home in Bridger, Montana peacefully with her family by her side.

Mary was many things through her life. She was a police officer, Navy nurse, Restaurant owner, Truck driver, Security guard, she worked on a Christmas tree farm, Mary had a love for life and her church. She will be greatly missed.

Mary is survived by her children, Lynn Canites, Debbie Barker, Alana Neff, Eder Linda Canites, Joseph Breider, Susan Neff, Kimberlee Neff; her grandchildren Corbin, David and Seirra Canites, Mary Aho, Michael, Paula, Cherish and Christopher Pfaff, Andrea, Kenneth and Jordan Trask, Randall Sam, Albert, Areanna, Maryann, Rodrick, Eligh, James, Christina Wilson, the twins John and Robert, Billy and Cassie Needles, Gwen and David Ward, Michael West, Kayla and Rebecca Mcbride, Maria Larson and Paige Ault; many great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Martha Ann and Father, Elijah Jahu Chastain; sons Albert Vincent Breider and Billy Maschke.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday April 18, 2022 at Riverview Cemetery in Hamilton Montana.