Missoulian
Mary Jeanne Hayes
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021

Mary Jeanne Hayes

Mary Jeanne Hayes, 94, died May 19 at Providence St. Patrick Hospital. Her charm and wit will be missed. Jeanne was born November 6, 1926 to Bill and Agues Hayes in Sioux City, Iowa. An avid reader, she loved school. She was educated in Sioux City schools but her high school years were spent at the Emma Willard School, Troy, New York. After her graduation, she attended Finch College, New York City. After her graduation she enjoyed a long, successful career at Saks Fifth Avenue, San Francisco in a coveted retail management position. In the later years she obtained a degree from the University of Montana, Missoula.

Family survivors include: Helen and Buffy Orendain, Missoula, MT. John and Sandra Lippert Orendain, Encinitas, CA. Victor, Sylvia and Juan Cavanaugh, Kennebunk, ME. Charles and Jackie Lippert Stortz, Missoula, MT.

An August 30th Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 A.M. at St. Francis Xavier, Missoula's Jesuit Catholic Church. The Pastor Craig Hightower will officiate.


Published by Missoulian on Jun. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
30
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
St. Francis Xavier, Missoula's Jesuit Catholic Church
MT
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
