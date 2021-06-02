Mary Orizotti

On Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital our Wife, Daughter, Mom, Sister, Gramma Mar Mar, Aunt Mary, MBO and Friend went home to be with God. Mary fought a courageous battle against colon cancer for 7 years. She described the cancer as a "little bump in the road" and did not allow it to hinder any of her activities.

Mary was born in Helena, MT on October 31, 1955; a Halloween baby who was "mostly a treat" to her parents, John J. (Jack) and Nancy (Calvert) Burke. Mary was the second oldest to her sister Cheryl, and a big sister to Kathy, John and Lisa.

The Burke family moved to Butte in 1959 where Jack started his long career at The Montana Power Company. The roots immediately took hold and the Burke family became immersed in the Mining City community. Mary attended Immaculate Conception Parochial School, West Jr. High School and graduated from Butte High School in 1974. Then she went on to attend Gonzaga University.

Mary enjoyed growing up on the "West Side" and established lifelong friendships with so many of her classmates. Mary loved her circle of friends at GU and the annual get-togethers.

On May 8, 1976, Rick and Mary were married in the Rose Garden of the Gonzaga Retreat House. Later that year, they welcomed their first son, Michael John. Two years later, Rick entered law school at the University of Montana. In October of 1978, their second son, Daniel Louis was born. Even with two young sons, Mary took on the graveyard shift as a waitress at Perkins until Rick graduated from law school. In 1981, Rick, Mary and the boys moved to Butte. In 1987, they welcomed daughter Stephanie Maria, followed in 1988, by the baby of the family, Rachael Anne.

Mary began her real estate career in 1983 with Markovich Realty. Throughout her 26 years of selling real estate in Butte, Mary truly broke the glass ceiling with her accomplishments; such as realtor of the year, salesperson of the year, and a member of the Million Dollar Round Table. Mary earned these awards multiple times during her career. In 2009, Mary and Rick moved to Missoula and later Mary established Burke Orizotti Real Estate, Inc. Mary was so proud of the development of the Canyon River Golf Community in which she was the listing broker and a member of the ownership team. Mary has shared her passion of the real estate profession with her two daughters, Rachael Rixford and Stephanie Nelson, who will continue her legacy at Burke Orizotti Real Estate.

Rick and Mary shared many adventures over their 45 years of marriage. They enjoyed traveling to Europe, Asia, as well as tropical destinations. Together, they raised four children and enjoyed all their activities, including Griz football and national dance competitions. They worked hard to instill in their children the values of Faith, Family, and a passion for life.

Mary hosted multiple annual family gatherings, as well as hungry Griz football players who enjoyed Thanksgiving dinner at the Orizotti's as they prepared for the playoffs.

Mary was passionate about her many roles in life as daughter, sister, aunt, wife, mother and most cherished as Grandma Mar Mar. Mary adored her 8 grandchildren and fully supported them in all their activities. Mary felt so blessed being their grandmother.

Mary was preceded in death by her mother Nancy Burke, father-in-law Pork Chop John Orizotti, and her sister Kathy Novak.

Mary will be truly missed by her loving husband Rick, her children and grandchildren Mike and Kari Orizotti (Kamree, Kaden), Dan and Andy Orizotti (Vinny, CiCi, Gia), Stephanie and Mike Nelson (Isla), and Rachael and Jason Rixford (Rickë, Marley), her father John J. "Jack" Burke, and her siblings Cheryl (Don) Harris, John (Stella) Burke, Lisa (Tony) Orizotti, brother-in-law John Novak, and many loving nieces and nephews.

We faithfully believe and trust that Mary has ascended to Heaven and resides with our loving Father. Although no longer with us in a physical way, Mary will always live in our hearts.

"We love you to the Moon and Back Mar Mar".

The family requests memorials to Butte Central Catholic Foundation, the University of Montana, or a charity of the donor's choice.

Friends are asked to join the family on Friday, June 4th for a Vigil at Garden City Funeral Home beginning at 6:00 p.m. The funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, June 5th at St. Francis Xavier Church beginning at 10:00 a.m.