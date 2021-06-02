Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Missoulian
Missoulian Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Orizotti
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Butte High School
FUNERAL HOME
Garden City Funeral Home
1705 West Broadway
Missoula, MT

Mary Orizotti

On Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital our Wife, Daughter, Mom, Sister, Gramma Mar Mar, Aunt Mary, MBO and Friend went home to be with God. Mary fought a courageous battle against colon cancer for 7 years. She described the cancer as a "little bump in the road" and did not allow it to hinder any of her activities.

Mary was born in Helena, MT on October 31, 1955; a Halloween baby who was "mostly a treat" to her parents, John J. (Jack) and Nancy (Calvert) Burke. Mary was the second oldest to her sister Cheryl, and a big sister to Kathy, John and Lisa.

The Burke family moved to Butte in 1959 where Jack started his long career at The Montana Power Company. The roots immediately took hold and the Burke family became immersed in the Mining City community. Mary attended Immaculate Conception Parochial School, West Jr. High School and graduated from Butte High School in 1974. Then she went on to attend Gonzaga University.

Mary enjoyed growing up on the "West Side" and established lifelong friendships with so many of her classmates. Mary loved her circle of friends at GU and the annual get-togethers.

On May 8, 1976, Rick and Mary were married in the Rose Garden of the Gonzaga Retreat House. Later that year, they welcomed their first son, Michael John. Two years later, Rick entered law school at the University of Montana. In October of 1978, their second son, Daniel Louis was born. Even with two young sons, Mary took on the graveyard shift as a waitress at Perkins until Rick graduated from law school. In 1981, Rick, Mary and the boys moved to Butte. In 1987, they welcomed daughter Stephanie Maria, followed in 1988, by the baby of the family, Rachael Anne.

Mary began her real estate career in 1983 with Markovich Realty. Throughout her 26 years of selling real estate in Butte, Mary truly broke the glass ceiling with her accomplishments; such as realtor of the year, salesperson of the year, and a member of the Million Dollar Round Table. Mary earned these awards multiple times during her career. In 2009, Mary and Rick moved to Missoula and later Mary established Burke Orizotti Real Estate, Inc. Mary was so proud of the development of the Canyon River Golf Community in which she was the listing broker and a member of the ownership team. Mary has shared her passion of the real estate profession with her two daughters, Rachael Rixford and Stephanie Nelson, who will continue her legacy at Burke Orizotti Real Estate.

Rick and Mary shared many adventures over their 45 years of marriage. They enjoyed traveling to Europe, Asia, as well as tropical destinations. Together, they raised four children and enjoyed all their activities, including Griz football and national dance competitions. They worked hard to instill in their children the values of Faith, Family, and a passion for life.

Mary hosted multiple annual family gatherings, as well as hungry Griz football players who enjoyed Thanksgiving dinner at the Orizotti's as they prepared for the playoffs.

Mary was passionate about her many roles in life as daughter, sister, aunt, wife, mother and most cherished as Grandma Mar Mar. Mary adored her 8 grandchildren and fully supported them in all their activities. Mary felt so blessed being their grandmother.

Mary was preceded in death by her mother Nancy Burke, father-in-law Pork Chop John Orizotti, and her sister Kathy Novak.

Mary will be truly missed by her loving husband Rick, her children and grandchildren Mike and Kari Orizotti (Kamree, Kaden), Dan and Andy Orizotti (Vinny, CiCi, Gia), Stephanie and Mike Nelson (Isla), and Rachael and Jason Rixford (Rickë, Marley), her father John J. "Jack" Burke, and her siblings Cheryl (Don) Harris, John (Stella) Burke, Lisa (Tony) Orizotti, brother-in-law John Novak, and many loving nieces and nephews.

We faithfully believe and trust that Mary has ascended to Heaven and resides with our loving Father. Although no longer with us in a physical way, Mary will always live in our hearts.

"We love you to the Moon and Back Mar Mar".

The family requests memorials to Butte Central Catholic Foundation, the University of Montana, or a charity of the donor's choice.

Friends are asked to join the family on Friday, June 4th for a Vigil at Garden City Funeral Home beginning at 6:00 p.m. The funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, June 5th at St. Francis Xavier Church beginning at 10:00 a.m.


Published by Missoulian from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Vigil
6:00p.m.
Garden City Funeral Home
1705 West Broadway, Missoula, MT
Jun
5
Service
10:00a.m.
St Francis Xavier Church
420 W. Pine, MISSOULA, MT
Jun
5
Memorial Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
Missoula, MT
Funeral services provided by:
Garden City Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Garden City Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
32 Entries
Max and Jill Van Heel
September 25, 2021
I just learned that Mary passed away, and my heart is broken. Mary had so much beautiful energy and a good spirit. I was so grateful to be a part of her life while we lived in Married Student Housing. Mary will be missed by us, and I only wish that I would have seen her more often.
Max and Jill Van Heel
Friend
September 25, 2021
Love, Your California family
June 15, 2021
We were saddened to hear of Mary´s passing and send our deepest condolences. Many fond memories of our times together. Lisa and Jeff.
Lisa and Jeff Levert
Friend
June 12, 2021
What a pleasure to have you in my life even for a short time. Angel .
Patricia A Carlisi
Friend
June 8, 2021
To Rick and Mary's family and extended families - my deepest respects and condolences. God bless you and care for you and keep you all.
Jack OBrien
June 8, 2021
Dear Rick and Family, We were so very sad to hear of Mary's passing. Please know we are thinking of you and sending our deepest sympathies. May time bring you peace and wonderful memories. Bob and Bridget
Bob and Bridget Wodnik
June 7, 2021
So sorry for your loss and we will pray for your family always
Don Thomas
Friend
June 5, 2021
My condolences on Mary's passing. I have fun memories of times when we were in grade school at IC.
Lori Armstrong Paull
School
June 5, 2021
Lisa gregory
June 5, 2021
Sending my love n deepest sympathies to Rick, children, the Burke and Orizotti families. Sometimes I actually felt like part of the Burke family. They took me many places and saw me a lot. I love you all. Mar, Skinny and Nanc are lovingly together. God bless the families...ladies, until we meet again. Love you
Annie Lind Roehl
Friend
June 5, 2021
Rick and Family, It is sad to hear of your loss. We hope in time the sweet memories will fill the void. You are all in our thoughts.
Ron and Debbie Richards
June 5, 2021
Judy and Montxu
June 4, 2021
I am so sorry for the loss of your mother; she truly was a wonderful woman and great Butte Central Schools supporter. Know all of you are in my prayers. Sandi Skender
Sandi Skender
Friend
June 4, 2021
I love that picture The obituary is a beautiful tribute to Mary. I will sure miss her! She really fought the battle and I admire her for that So sorry for all of you! See you at funeral. Love you all!
Michele Anderson
June 4, 2021
Dear Rick and Family, My heartfelt sympathy to all of you for your tremendous loss. I have many fun and silly memories of the times spent with Mary during West Jr High and Butte High. Her friendly and openly warm personality drew people to her and she was loved by everyone. I enjoyed talking to Mary a couple of years ago at my mother's celebration of life and it was as if no time had passed...she was as warm and friendly as ever. May God bless you and guide you through your sorrow and may all the beautiful memories comfort you. Fondly, Joan Schmechel Ferraro
Joan Schmechel Ferraro
June 4, 2021
Sending love from Michigan as we are here visiting our son Ryne and his family. We share your sorry as you bury your beloved Mary. I have prayed for her for years each day. I am grateful that she is no longer suffering and is in heaven with your loved ones. I will miss her greatly! May the peace that our Lord gives us, surround you and yours with His heavenly comfort and peace.
Teresa Dougherty
Friend
June 4, 2021
Vik, Brenda, Des and Ceci
June 4, 2021
Rick, so sorry for your loss. Bob and Priscilla.
Bob and Priscilla Phillips
June 3, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Mary was a lady with energy, enthusiasm, and lots of fun. I am thankful for our friendship and for the great times we shared together. Our thoughts and prayers are with Rick and all the family. Hugs
Lois and Kent Bray
Friend
June 3, 2021
We are so very sorry for your loss, Mary was an amazing person and would light up a room with her presence. Thinking of you Rick and the whole gang.. Thoughts and prayers are with you... Love, The Tavenners
Gretchen & Chris Tavenner
Work
June 3, 2021
Went to High School with Mary.she was amazing young lady.She was amazing lady.So sorry for your loss.
Tom Jonart
Friend
June 3, 2021
So sorry to hear about Mary passing Rick sending hug´s and prayers to all the Burke,and Orizotti family. I grew up with all the Burke family on the west side
Kathy Schrapps Schmaing
Other
June 3, 2021
Linda and Dale Stoverud
June 3, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Our heartfelt sympathy to all the family.
Charlie and Diane Delaney
June 3, 2021
We are so very sorry!! Please accept our deepest sympathies for dear Mary and her loving family!!!
Darrell & Lisa Turley
Friend
June 3, 2021
Just heard from Dayna that Mary died. We´re so sorry. May her memory be a blessing to you Rick and the entire family. May she rest in peace.
Jim and Cheryl Piazzola
June 2, 2021
We send our love to all of Mary's family. Rest in peace, Mary.
Vickie and Chris Honzel
Work
June 2, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with Rick , the children, & grandchildren & all the Burke & Orzotti family
Mick & Cheri Delaney
Friend
June 2, 2021
My heart is with you at this trying time. I just lost Sandi too and it just doesn't seem real at times. I will keep you and your family in my prayers.
Kim D Morrow (Osterman)
June 2, 2021
Dear Rick and Family, Mary was a strong, caring, dedicated individual with an infectious laugh and delightful spirit. I remember so many wonderful moments of her in high school. I know she was a fighter, God Bless her and may you find comfort in knowing how much she was loved by so many.
Teresa Maloney-Mielke
June 2, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. We have so many memories of all the sports events when our kids were playing sports God Bless
Pat and Patsy Callahan
Family
June 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 32 of 32 results