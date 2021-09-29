Mary Susan (Susie) Williams

Mary Susan (Susie) Williams was born to Leo S Hansen and Wilburta Clark Hansen on Jan 01, 1948 and passed away August 9, 2021. She was the oldest of seven children. She lived and loved with all her heart. She spent her life Dedicated to her family and helping anyone that need her help. She is survived by her husband Al, children Les, Shanon and Teasa Granddaughters Becky, Jeannie, Holly and Nick great grandchildren Kinsley, Celia and Camden. She has countless loved ones who will keep her alive in their hearts forever, remembering her Smile.