Missoulian
Mary Susan "Susie" Williams
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Garden City Funeral Home - Missoula
1705 West Broadway
Missoula, MT

Mary Susan (Susie) Williams

Mary Susan (Susie) Williams was born to Leo S Hansen and Wilburta Clark Hansen on Jan 01, 1948 and passed away August 9, 2021. She was the oldest of seven children. She lived and loved with all her heart. She spent her life Dedicated to her family and helping anyone that need her help. She is survived by her husband Al, children Les, Shanon and Teasa Granddaughters Becky, Jeannie, Holly and Nick great grandchildren Kinsley, Celia and Camden. She has countless loved ones who will keep her alive in their hearts forever, remembering her Smile.


Published by Missoulian on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Garden City Funeral Home - Missoula
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I´ll never forget you Susie all the fun times we had in grade school So sorry Al and family she will be truly missed
Fran Willis
Friend
October 1, 2021
Al and kids, my heart goes out to all of you for this sad loss of wonderful Susie. She was my oldest and most loved friend. I will miss her laugh and our long talks and being together.
Patty Duncan Harp
Friend
September 30, 2021
Bryan and Jaye McDonald
September 30, 2021
Al and Family so sorry to hear of Susie's passing. My heart goes out to you all. In my thoughts and prayers.
Lita Batt
Friend
September 30, 2021
Miss & love you Susie! Will always remember the good times at Grama´s shack !
Debi Hansen Allen
Family
September 29, 2021
