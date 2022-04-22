Mathew Frederick Steele

St. Ignatius- Mathew Frederick Steele's journey through life came to an end on April 16, 2022. Mathew was the third son born to Denise Marie Decker Morigeau and James H. Steele, Sr. on August 17, 1972, at Missoula, Montana. He leaves behind a close-knit family that cares for him deeply.

He attended the Arlee Elementary School, Arlee High School, and Two Eagle River School. After which, he attended Wyo-Tech in Wyoming where his course emphasis was Street Rod Technology, he graduated with a degree. He did indeed love muscle cars and hot rods.

Matt was a proud member of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes holding many discussions with family and friends regarding tribal issues and politics being very adamant about his opinions on these subjects.

Matt loved his tribal reservation, the Flathead Reservation, especially his visits to the South Fork of the Jocko. At the same time, he came to love the Pacific Ocean where in his early years the family lived on the Quinault Reservation in the State of Washington where he loved exploring the beach. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and hiking to the high mountain lakes. For those that knew Matt, he taught himself how to play the guitar and it became an important part of his life.

Matt is preceded in death by his mother Denise Morigeau and his grandparents Fred H. and Eileen S. Decker, Josephine and Mathew Steele, auntie Mary Jean "Bugs" Decker.

Matt is survived by his brothers James Decker-Steele, Richard Steele, and William Steele, and sisters Caramia Never Misses A Shot and Annie Ross, stepfather Gary Morigeau and father James Steele Sr. And survived by his nephews and nieces Francis Lozeau, Ciera Steele, Bryanna Steele, Uriah Steele, Arnold Cardenas, and Alecia Steele. Great nephews and nieces: Annalia Steele-Martinez, Ezreal Steele, Arianna Cardenas, Arnold Cardenas, Jr., and Jamie Malcolm Pablo.

Matt's wishes were no services. He will be cremated, and ashes spread by the family privately.

