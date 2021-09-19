Matt Hurley
The heavens are a lot brighter now. Matt Hurley, 27 years young, was taken from us far too early in life. Matt was larger than life and lived life to the fullest. He is survived by his parents Dave and Jennifer Hurley, his fiancé Jill Keith, his sister Alexandria Hurley Jessop, his niece Bentley, nephews Hudson and Cooper, his Grandfather Don Hurley, his Grandparents Karyn and Ed Farwell, his Uncle Jeff Hurley, Aunt Kristina Hurley, Aunt Tara Thompson, and future in-Laws Scott and Brenda Keith. Services are at Garden City Funeral Home on Wednesday September 22nd at 11am with a luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers, please see the full obituary at www.gardencityfh.com.