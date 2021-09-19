This is such an unbelievable and tragic loss. Matt will be greatly missed every day. Matt was a kind and gentle spirit. So full of life and so full of future plans with the lovely Jill. When we say life is unfair sometimes, this is a situation that emplifies that. God must have great plans for Matt and needed him more. I knew Matt from ACES casino. I was lucky to be able to call him a friend. I will miss him very much! My heart goes out to Jill and to ALL Matt´s family and friends.

Becky McElroy Friend September 22, 2021