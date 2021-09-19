Menu
Matt Hurley
FUNERAL HOME
Garden City Funeral Home
1705 West Broadway
Missoula, MT

Matt Hurley

The heavens are a lot brighter now. Matt Hurley, 27 years young, was taken from us far too early in life. Matt was larger than life and lived life to the fullest. He is survived by his parents Dave and Jennifer Hurley, his fiancé Jill Keith, his sister Alexandria Hurley Jessop, his niece Bentley, nephews Hudson and Cooper, his Grandfather Don Hurley, his Grandparents Karyn and Ed Farwell, his Uncle Jeff Hurley, Aunt Kristina Hurley, Aunt Tara Thompson, and future in-Laws Scott and Brenda Keith. Services are at Garden City Funeral Home on Wednesday September 22nd at 11am with a luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers, please see the full obituary at www.gardencityfh.com.


Published by Missoulian on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
22
Service
11:00a.m.
Garden City Funeral Home
1705 West Broadway, Missoula, MT
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
I knew Matt from his days getting braces as a child. I knew his beautiful face well. I then had the opportunity to meet him again at Peak in Missoula and he was that same bright light as always. I am so sad he was taken from you, and am sending condolences and prayers your way.
Nancy Wagner
September 22, 2021
This is such an unbelievable and tragic loss. Matt will be greatly missed every day. Matt was a kind and gentle spirit. So full of life and so full of future plans with the lovely Jill. When we say life is unfair sometimes, this is a situation that emplifies that. God must have great plans for Matt and needed him more. I knew Matt from ACES casino. I was lucky to be able to call him a friend. I will miss him very much! My heart goes out to Jill and to ALL Matt´s family and friends.
Becky McElroy
Friend
September 22, 2021
I am very saddened to hear of the loss of Matt. We attended high school together at Missoula Big Sky and I know that everyone thought very highly of him. I coach football at Big sky right now and the fellow coaches and I send prayers your way.
Jay Owens
September 21, 2021
