Maureen Jane Kirchhoff

Maureen, aged 69 years, passed away on January 1, 2022, from complications of early onset dementia.

Maureen was born on March 3, 1952, in Southbridge, Massachusetts to Therese and William McBrien. The family moved to Norfolk, Massachusetts where Maureen grew up playing in the woods and at the farm just down the road. Brothers Michael and Liam soon joined her. The family enjoyed summer visits to the beach at Buzzards Bay and later to their cottage in Mattapoisett.

Maureen graduated from King Phillip HS in 1969. She attended the University of Massachusetts in Amherst where she majored in earth science with a geology emphasis and a minor in education. After graduation Maureen taught 9th graders in Needham and later at Dover Sherborn Regional HS in Dover, MA. She taught earth science, meteorology, oceanography and was a class advisor.

Maureen loved to travel. She chaperoned a student group to France and visited Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Spain, and Portugal. Her most memorable visit was to the Dordogne region of France where she visited the Lascaux caves. She was fascinated with paleolithic art, a passion she was later to indulge while living in Utah amidst the rock art of the Anasazi people.

While teaching Maureen earned a master's degree in Earth Science / Coastal Studies from Wesleyan University. She studied the geology of the Connecticut River – canoeing the river from its headwaters to Long Island Sound.

Maureen left teaching in 1981 and took a job with the USDA Forest Service as a geological technician with the Manti La Sal NF in Utah. She mapped landslide potential, dealt with NEPA regulations, and helped monitor coal mining on the forest.

In 1982 she met her husband to be, Bill Kirchhoff, a summer temporary employee. In 1984, Maureen took a position as a Geotech specialist on the Mt. Hood NF in Gresham, Oregon. She became a District Ranger candidate and served stints as a resource officer on the Zig Zag RD and as a Timber Management Assistant on the Clackamas RD. In 1989, Maureen landed the Land Management Planning Assistant position on the Targhee NF in St. Anthony, Idaho. In 1990 Bill and Maureen married. Three years later Maureen took a position in Legislative Affairs in Washington, DC. She worked for Senator Tom Daschle, the Senate Majority Leader, for one year to gain experience with Congress and then returned to write testimony for the Forest Service headquarters staff. 1997 Maureen moved to Missoula as Deputy Director of the Recreation, Minerals, Lands, Wilderness and Heritage Resources staff for the Northern Region. Maureen served as the Deputy Director until 2015 when she finally retired after 34 years of federal service.

Maureen loved her work. Even though she spent far more time in the Forest Service, she never really left teaching. She loved to plan a presentation, facilitate a meeting, or help a fellow employee / staff member complete a project.

Maureen was a very gracious and caring person. She always felt it was her responsibility to help rather than to criticize. At the same time, she was extremely competitive. As if climbing sandstone mesas in Utah or the scree slopes of Mt. Hood were not enough, she kept in shape by running. She ran with friends in Oregon's Hood to Coast race – a relay from Timberline lodge to the Oregon coast. In Oregon she was introduced to soccer. She subsequently played on teams in Idaho Falls, Washington DC, and Missoula. Her time spend with the Mudpuppies team in Missoula was especially important to her. She made wonderful friends through the group. She also enjoyed riding her bicycle and kayaking Lake Alva in the Seeley Swan drainage.

Maureen learned to knit and sew from her mother. She enjoyed spending time with groups formed for these pursuits. Maureen took drawing classes at the Missoula Art Museum and spent much of her free time drawing and painting. She became quite accomplished with pastel crayons and produced beautiful landscape drawings.

Bill and Maureen had no children, but Maureen loved working with them particularly when she could teach them a skill or a craft. She volunteered her time with Big Brothers and Sisters.

She was a long-time member of the Blessed Trinity Parish in Missoula. She deeply appreciated being accepted into that community.

Maureen was afflicted with frontal-temporal dementia in 2015. During the early years Maureen loved to attended basketball games and music presentations at UM. After several years at home, Maureen moved into the memory care unit at the Springs of Bozeman.

I want to thank the care givers at Home Instead Missoula, and the Springs of Bozeman for the wonderful care they provided for Maureen over the last years of her life.

Maureen was preceded in death by her mother and father. She is survived by her loving husband Bill Kirchhoff, siblings Michael McBrien and Liam McBrien in Massachusetts, and her nephew Patrick McBrien in Oregon.

Dokken-Nelson Funeral home in Bozeman is managing the arrangements. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at the Bozeman Holy Rosary Catholic Church on Tuesday January 11th at 10 am followed by internment at Sunset Hills Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church in Missoula this summer followed by a celebration of Maureen's life.

Should you wish to please make memorials to Maureen, please donate to Big Brothers Big Sisters or the Missoula Art Museum.