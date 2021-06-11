Max Andy Olvera

Faithful Christian, church singer, country dancer, entrepreneur, and outstanding father, grandfather, and brother, Max Andy Olvera passed away with his loved ones surrounding him at the Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas, TX on May 27, 2021.

"Dad" was a hard worker early on at the age of 7, hoeing beets and picking up agates in Sidney, MT. After high school, he worked at a ranch in South Dakota, then moved to Plains, MT to work at a sawmill. At the age of 20, Dad met Carol Fister. Her father, Gale Fister, officiated their wedding in June 1977.

Dad always had goals to improve himself and the lives of his wife and children, Michael, Jonathan, and Kristina. The family moved out of a garage to a trailer in Superior, MT when Dad was hired to work for the Diamond Sawmill. Dad worked extra, odd jobs to save money, and within a year, the family owned their first home. The family worked together, cutting wood, growing a garden, hunting, and fishing. "Work hard, play hard" was his dream, and the family followed. They camped, travelled to Canada with their great grandparents, skied cross country, went ice skating, and watched each other's events. Dad began to sing at the church in Superior, and Mom played the piano. Later, Dad convinced the entire family to travel and sing at many other churches in Montana--Dad loved the Lord and wanted everyone to know His Word. Dad also made a point to tell "funny" jokes, even though he really only had two, and rarely remembered one.

When the local sawmill closed, Dad and the family moved to Oregon. Three years later, Max's heart shattered when the love of his life, his wife and the mother of his children, Carol, passed away in 1997. But, Dad stayed focused on the family and soon, more and more grandkids arrived. He traveled to see his family more and eventually went to Oregon, Canada, Hawaii, Kansas, Germany, and Montana to meet his new grandchildren. Because of his strong work ethic and drive, Dad went from working the oil rigs in Wyoming to pay the bills, to starting his own business. He started out cleaning windows and doing handyman jobs in Boise. Later on, he fabricated Christmas lights which turned into a very successful business that Dad sold two years ago.

His kids "hired" him to be their personal nationwide traveling handy-man and Dad would drive over 1,000 miles for odd jobs building a pergola in Idaho, cutting flooring in Kansas, and replacing a disposal in Texas. Dad was always present to spend time with his family for holidays and important events. Furthermore, he travelled with all of his kids and grandkids to places like Bryce Canyon, Yellowstone, Oregon coast, Grand Canyon, and Disney World to name a few. He was known for his exceptional tortillas and always made breakfast feasts. The family has and will continue to be a strong family because of Dad.

On one of Dad's recent trips to Old Town Albuquerque, his family saw him talking with a stranger at a park: Dad was talking about God. There was no doubt that Dad loved the Lord and wanted everyone to know His Word.

Max is survived by his sons Michael Olvera and Jonathan Olvera (and his wife, Trish); his daughter, Kristina Chapman; and his eight grandchildren: Tristin, Aaron, Alyssa, Montana, Anikka, Danica, Isaiah, and Emily. He is also survived by his siblings: John Hoon, George and Octavio Olvera, and Rose Smith.

Dad was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Olvera; his parents, Antonio and Antonia; and his brothers, Diego Olvera and Augustine Hoon.

Dad's final text to a friend, sensing he was losing a physical battle, was, "God's guidance, all the way." We love you, Dad.

The memorial service will be at 10 A.M. Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Lolo Church, 11897 Lewis and Clark Dr, Lolo, MT 59847. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Max's name to the Rocky Mountain Bible Mission: https:/rmbible.org/give.