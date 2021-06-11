Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Missoulian
Missoulian Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Max Andy Olvera

Max Andy Olvera

Faithful Christian, church singer, country dancer, entrepreneur, and outstanding father, grandfather, and brother, Max Andy Olvera passed away with his loved ones surrounding him at the Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas, TX on May 27, 2021.

"Dad" was a hard worker early on at the age of 7, hoeing beets and picking up agates in Sidney, MT. After high school, he worked at a ranch in South Dakota, then moved to Plains, MT to work at a sawmill. At the age of 20, Dad met Carol Fister. Her father, Gale Fister, officiated their wedding in June 1977.

Dad always had goals to improve himself and the lives of his wife and children, Michael, Jonathan, and Kristina. The family moved out of a garage to a trailer in Superior, MT when Dad was hired to work for the Diamond Sawmill. Dad worked extra, odd jobs to save money, and within a year, the family owned their first home. The family worked together, cutting wood, growing a garden, hunting, and fishing. "Work hard, play hard" was his dream, and the family followed. They camped, travelled to Canada with their great grandparents, skied cross country, went ice skating, and watched each other's events. Dad began to sing at the church in Superior, and Mom played the piano. Later, Dad convinced the entire family to travel and sing at many other churches in Montana--Dad loved the Lord and wanted everyone to know His Word. Dad also made a point to tell "funny" jokes, even though he really only had two, and rarely remembered one.

When the local sawmill closed, Dad and the family moved to Oregon. Three years later, Max's heart shattered when the love of his life, his wife and the mother of his children, Carol, passed away in 1997. But, Dad stayed focused on the family and soon, more and more grandkids arrived. He traveled to see his family more and eventually went to Oregon, Canada, Hawaii, Kansas, Germany, and Montana to meet his new grandchildren. Because of his strong work ethic and drive, Dad went from working the oil rigs in Wyoming to pay the bills, to starting his own business. He started out cleaning windows and doing handyman jobs in Boise. Later on, he fabricated Christmas lights which turned into a very successful business that Dad sold two years ago.

His kids "hired" him to be their personal nationwide traveling handy-man and Dad would drive over 1,000 miles for odd jobs building a pergola in Idaho, cutting flooring in Kansas, and replacing a disposal in Texas. Dad was always present to spend time with his family for holidays and important events. Furthermore, he travelled with all of his kids and grandkids to places like Bryce Canyon, Yellowstone, Oregon coast, Grand Canyon, and Disney World to name a few. He was known for his exceptional tortillas and always made breakfast feasts. The family has and will continue to be a strong family because of Dad.

On one of Dad's recent trips to Old Town Albuquerque, his family saw him talking with a stranger at a park: Dad was talking about God. There was no doubt that Dad loved the Lord and wanted everyone to know His Word.

Max is survived by his sons Michael Olvera and Jonathan Olvera (and his wife, Trish); his daughter, Kristina Chapman; and his eight grandchildren: Tristin, Aaron, Alyssa, Montana, Anikka, Danica, Isaiah, and Emily. He is also survived by his siblings: John Hoon, George and Octavio Olvera, and Rose Smith.

Dad was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Olvera; his parents, Antonio and Antonia; and his brothers, Diego Olvera and Augustine Hoon.

Dad's final text to a friend, sensing he was losing a physical battle, was, "God's guidance, all the way." We love you, Dad.

The memorial service will be at 10 A.M. Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Lolo Church, 11897 Lewis and Clark Dr, Lolo, MT 59847. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Max's name to the Rocky Mountain Bible Mission: https:/rmbible.org/give.


Published by Missoulian on Jun. 11, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
17
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Lolo Church
11897 Lewis and Clark Dr, Lolo, MT
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
I am so sorry about Max´s passing but so honored that I got to know him, love him and be loved by him. I will never forget the time my father couldn´t make our wedding and Max stepped in and asked to do the father daughter dance.His memories will always stay with me and make me smile, especially when I´m trying to think of the two jokes that he told that were funny. My prayers for the whole family. Love you all
Victoria
Family
July 17, 2021
I am so sorry for your family to have lost this wonderful man. I believe he shared Jesus with every person God brought into his life. A while back he texted me and asked me to pray for him. We kept in touch just a few more days and then I heard nothing. I have no doubt Max is home where he belongs with the love of his life, Carol. He was never happier than when he had her by his side. But I know that pain of his loss is great. I pray The Comforter (Holy Spirit) carries you all tenderly until you can all be together again. With Love...
Jeanne Oster Lederman
Friend
July 14, 2021
Max was a great man, I will always remember your family and the music and love that was shared to all. Sending love and hugs and God's blessings.
Lori Brandt Neff
Friend
June 12, 2021
My sympathy & prayers to Max's family. He lived to see his legacy as a God loving man & modeled what a Christian man should look like. God is good.
Hazel Cromwell
Family
June 12, 2021
Max was full of life! In the short time that I knew him I learned that he loved his family, building fires, making breakfast, dancing, singing, fixing things, making others´ lives better, Chevy´s, Karaoke, tools, his children/grandchildren, did I say dancing? He was taken from us too soon. We will miss him very much!
Darcy Pippins
June 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results