Melissa Luann (Stull) Newell

Melissa Luann (Stull) Newell passed away May 29, 2021, at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Sunnyvale, Texas from a blood clot.

She was born July 27, 1975, in Mount Shasta, CA to Victor and Arlene Stull. They lived in McCloud, CA until her family moved to Milltown, MT, in 1980. Melissa attended Bonner Elementary and Hellgate High School.

On February 6, 1998, she married Bill Newell at the Missoula County Courthouse. She and Bill were baptized Jehovah's Witnesses in September 1999. They lived in Missoula for 9 years, and often vacationed at Coeur d'Alene, ID and Ocean Shores, WA. In March of 2007 they moved to Federal Way, WA., for a job change for Bill and Melissa's love of the ocean. In April 2014 they moved a final time to Dallas, TX so Bill could start a new job and provide for his family. Melissa did not like Texas, but she went because she loved her husband. Melissa was a kind soul with a big heart and always put her husband and children first. She loved being at home and taking care of her husband and children in their new home. She will be missed by many, but knowing she is in a better place now, and that we will see her again at the resurrection brings comfort to those who will always love her. She will remain in our hearts and will be remembered with love, and for giving us so many wonderful memories to carry and treasure in our hearts until then.

Melissa was preceded in death by her father Victor, brother Anthony and several aunts and uncles. She leaves behind her husband Bill of 23 years, her daughter Rebecca V. Newell, 25 and her son William V.R. Newell, 11, her mother Arlene Stull, her brother Greg Stull and her sisters Victoria Crawford and Lori Sorenson.