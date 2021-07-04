Menu
Michael Eberhard
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Sentinel High School

Michael Eberhard

On June 23, Mike was called home while doing what he loved, fly fishing on Rock Creek. Mike had fished from the Florida coast, off the coast of Mexico and all over the Northwest. He has many friends in the Missoula area from his many trips to snowmobile with people he truly enjoyed being around, especially Bill Evans. As a hunter he spent most of his recent years in Colorado but had successful trips from Texas to Montana. A compulsive golfer, he had the privilege of playing all of the British Open venues and many of the historical courses in the US. His final treat to himself was to golf 36 holes a day for two months a year for the past several years in Palm Springs at the PGA West complex. He was very generous and invited many of his friends to stay with him and enjoy the courses. The consistent theme in the activities Mike liked was being outdoors.

Mike was born in Butte on August 13, 1957 to Buck and Helen Eberhard but only lived there for a few weeks before moving to Thompson Falls for a year then Glasgow and finally settling in Missoula in 1959. It was there that his brother Keith came along and the family was complete. Mike attended Russell grade school, Sentinel High School (1975) and graduated with a Mechanical Engineering degree from Montana State (1980). He was a die hard Bobcat fan and was dismayed when his own son went to the UM. Mike married Janet in 1987 and embraced her two daughters Kimberly and Amber as his own. Mike and Janet had two more children John and Torrie. Mike was very proud of his children and believed in them. Mike and Janet divorced; however they remained friends until the end. Mike started working for Haliburton in 1981 and held many different positions until he retired after 30 years. After a couple years with a few other companies he went to work as the Chief Operations Officer for SRC Energy and held that position until the company was sold a few years ago. He holds patents and was well respected by all of his colleagues. Mike did retirement right, he would travel to friends and golf, snowmobile, hunt or fish. When he wasn't going, the friends were coming and he enjoyed showing them a good time in Denver or Palm Springs. He was greatly respected by all who knew him and was regarded as an all around great guy.

Mike is preceded in death by his grandparents and father (Buck), Those surviving him are his mother Helen Evans (Eberhard) and her husband Bill, children Kimberley, Amber, Torrie, and John his wife Kallie. His grandchildren Estella, Farah and Zoey and brother Keith and his wife Sue.

There are no services planned at this time however, Mike supported many charities and donations to those would be his preference: The American Cancer Society, Wounded Warrior Project, The Colorado-Wyoming Chapter of the Multiple Sclerosis Society for its local programs of general purposes. We would like to add one more from the family, The American Heart Association since heart disease was the reason for his passing.


Published by Missoulian on Jul. 4, 2021.
My son just got a FB message from Torrie informing us of this tragic news. Mike lived across the street from me for about 10 years. We went to hockey games, baseball games and football games together. He worked on projects at together at both our homes. I'm heartbroken. What an amazing man. He loved his family so much. My prayers are with you all.
Jim Benson
Friend
July 15, 2021
Dear Helen and Bill, What a shock to hear of Mike's passing. My girls remember Mike reading to them out of a newspaper and making up the story as he went along. Keith joined in to make it a very funny event. My girls loved it. Although I have not seen Mike for many years I will never forget our friendship and our young years with our kids. Mike did well for himself and his family may he rest in peace. Blessings, Sally
Sally Jungers bras
July 8, 2021
I took on the Rockies Tech Manager role for Halliburton, the role of course Mike exemplified. Mike was a memorable speaker and could easy light up a large room. He also was a hoot to see in action during a Bronko's game. He is a legend! My prayers for the repose of his soul and for his family that he left behind.
Jon Doucette
Work
July 8, 2021
Mike and I were close friends and classmates at Russell Gradeschool. He was a wonderful person and we had many great times together. I am glad to see he was able to enjoy golfing in Palm Springs the last several years. Heaven has added a great person to its roles. RIP Mike. Best. Bob
Bob Hermes
July 6, 2021
Helen and Family We are so sorry to hear of Micheals passing. It sounds like he was a wonderful person and loved by many.. My only memory is of him coming to the bowling alley so many years ago. Cherish your fun memories with him...
Sandy and Bob
Friend
July 5, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. Prayers for all.
Kathy Estes
Friend
July 4, 2021
