Michael "Mike" L. Edgerton

Michael "Mike" L. Edgerton, 59, lost his year long battle with cancer March 15th, 2022.

Mike was born February 21st, 1963, in Whitefish to Fred W. and Lois (Willoughby) Edgerton, whom Mike took care of until they passed.

Mike was raised in Whitefish along with his siblings. He moved from Whitefish with his parents to Mead, Washington. There he worked and took care of Fred and Lois. His parents moved back to Montana and Mike moved to Missoula and decided to follow his brother, Dave, into the plumbing trade and started working alongside him at Garden City Plumbing & Heating. They worked side by side for 30 years and were knows as "The Brothers".

Mike is survived by a sister Lori Hamilton; brothers: Daniel (Judy) Edgerton and David (Tammie) Edgerton; cousins, nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his two precious dogs Lily and Ivy.

The family would like to thank St. Patrick Hospital's nurses and doctors and St. Patrick Cancer Center's nurses and doctors. Thank you for taking such great care of Michael.

Mike especially adored animals and had several dogs in his life. He had a heart of gold.

In lieu of flowers donations be made to an animal shelter or rescue in Mike's name.

The family invites you to join them Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at Garden City Plumbing & Heating, 3955 Flynn Lane at 12:00 for a lunch and celebration of Mike's life.

Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory.