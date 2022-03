To the Engel family and friends of mike , I hadn't seen or talked to mike in probaly 30 years , have memories of him and his family and at family reunions we had years ago in wahoo nebraska . And also out at the engels familys house in mead nebraska back in the 70's and maybe early 80's . To billy joe and kelly and Christie , my sincerest sympathy , im so sorry to hear about mikes passing , god bless yall

Dean Taylor Jr October 10, 2021