Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Missoulian
Missoulian Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Michael Joseph Kincaid
ABOUT
Loyola Sacred Heart High School

Michael Joseph Kincaid

Michael Joseph Kincaid ("Mike" to friends and strangers alike) began his 66 years in Hauppauge, NY, a small town on "Lon Gisland." His parents, James Kincaid and Claire Driscoll Kincaid, raised him with his sister, Mary Kincaid Asaki and brother, Jim Kincaid. Mike spent his formative years on the East Coast, primarily in Maryland and New York. After 17 years selling insurance, Mike packed up and moved to Missoula in 1990. On his first night in town, he met Zan Bockes, the woman he would spend the next 31 years with as Significant Other and Life Companion. Over that time, they parented 6 exceptional cats. Mike graduated with a BS in education at Mount St. Mary's College in Maryland and received his teaching certification in Special Education from the University of Montana, then began his first teaching stint on the island of Guam. He and Zan traveled extensively from there, checking out the sights in Japan, Bali, Palau and nearby islands. When he and Zan returned to Missoula, Mike earned his Master's degree in Curriculum and Instruction and taught Special Ed at several area high schools. He spent 15-odd years (VERY odd years) teaching Traffic Education, driving in circles with nervous teens, stomping on the chicken brake and grabbing the wheel. In 2013 he established the M & M Driving School to supplement his income and make his life more interesting. He was well-loved and well-respected by students at Loyola Sacred Heart High School, Sentinel High School and in Philipsburg. Known for his patience, loyalty, generosity and kindness, he had a gentle sense of humor and a ready smile. He was an artful storyteller, especially about events and adventures from his own life (the best tales were true). He is survived by countless friends, co-workers, students, associates, relatives and a few drifters and bystanders. Lung cancer took his life on April 10, 2021. He died at home peacefully and with little complaint, surrounded by his partner, Zan. But he will forever continue to be, as he often said, "Just livin' the dream!" A celebration of Mike's life will occur on June 19 at 1 pm in the gymnasium at Loyola Sacred Heart High School, 320 Edith St., Missoula. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mike's name to the Creative Writing program at Loyola, MCSF, 300 Edith St. Missoula, MT, 59801 or online at www.mcsmt.org.


Published by Missoulian on Jun. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Loyola Sacred Heart High School Gymnasium
320 Edith St., Missoula, MT
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
A fellow Long Islander, I met Mike when we were both Freshmen at Mount Saint Mary´s. Mike was an easygoing, nice man. Rest In Peace.
Art Irving
School
July 9, 2021
Mike was an important part of my years at Mount St. Mary's. His unfailing good humor and his willingness to help anyone with anything were some of his outstanding qualities. He was integral to Sock 'n' Buskin, our theatre group, as part of the tech crew, working on set construction and lighting for many shows. He was a good man and he will be missed!
Katie Marshall
School
June 27, 2021
So many good times for so many years! You will be sorely missed, Mike.
Carol
Friend
June 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results