Michael Joseph Kincaid

Michael Joseph Kincaid ("Mike" to friends and strangers alike) began his 66 years in Hauppauge, NY, a small town on "Lon Gisland." His parents, James Kincaid and Claire Driscoll Kincaid, raised him with his sister, Mary Kincaid Asaki and brother, Jim Kincaid. Mike spent his formative years on the East Coast, primarily in Maryland and New York. After 17 years selling insurance, Mike packed up and moved to Missoula in 1990. On his first night in town, he met Zan Bockes, the woman he would spend the next 31 years with as Significant Other and Life Companion. Over that time, they parented 6 exceptional cats. Mike graduated with a BS in education at Mount St. Mary's College in Maryland and received his teaching certification in Special Education from the University of Montana, then began his first teaching stint on the island of Guam. He and Zan traveled extensively from there, checking out the sights in Japan, Bali, Palau and nearby islands. When he and Zan returned to Missoula, Mike earned his Master's degree in Curriculum and Instruction and taught Special Ed at several area high schools. He spent 15-odd years (VERY odd years) teaching Traffic Education, driving in circles with nervous teens, stomping on the chicken brake and grabbing the wheel. In 2013 he established the M & M Driving School to supplement his income and make his life more interesting. He was well-loved and well-respected by students at Loyola Sacred Heart High School, Sentinel High School and in Philipsburg. Known for his patience, loyalty, generosity and kindness, he had a gentle sense of humor and a ready smile. He was an artful storyteller, especially about events and adventures from his own life (the best tales were true). He is survived by countless friends, co-workers, students, associates, relatives and a few drifters and bystanders. Lung cancer took his life on April 10, 2021. He died at home peacefully and with little complaint, surrounded by his partner, Zan. But he will forever continue to be, as he often said, "Just livin' the dream!" A celebration of Mike's life will occur on June 19 at 1 pm in the gymnasium at Loyola Sacred Heart High School, 320 Edith St., Missoula. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mike's name to the Creative Writing program at Loyola, MCSF, 300 Edith St. Missoula, MT, 59801 or online at www.mcsmt.org.