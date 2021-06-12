Michael ("Mike") Warren McGowan

On May 17, 2021, Michael ("Mike") Warren McGowan entered eternity.

Mike was born April 11, 1968 to Robert G. and Juanita L. "Bonnie" McGowan in Seattle, Washington. He was the youngest of 5 children. Following the sudden death of his mother, Mike was raised by his maternal grandparents, George and Pearl Nulton, in the North Beach neighborhood of Seattle.

Mike graduated from Ballard High School in 1986 then attended the University of Montana ("UM"), where he was a 3-time All American Scholar-Athlete. Mike earned the nickname "Spike" due to his aggressive play as a linebacker on the UM Griz football team. He graduated Summa Cum Laude in 1990 from UM with a BA in History (3.98 GPA). Mike was on UM's Dean List from 1987-1990 and, based on his scholastic accomplishments, was nominated for a postgraduate Rhodes Scholarship, which is one of the most prestigious international scholarship programs awarded to top-tier students to study at the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom. In 1991 Mike completed flight training as a pilot.

Considered a gentleman and a scholar, Spike had a strong faith and love for his Lord Jesus Christ. It was this love for Jesus and others, and for football, that led Spike to serve as the Chaplin of UM's football team for many years.

Professionally, Mike was a skilled advisor and consultant to many-helping them with their business startups and growth strategies. More recently Mike worked for the US Federal Home Loan Bank, where he worked for many years. Prior to that he was an investment banker who specialized in in blockchain and cybersecurity.

A strong family man, Mike established his home and family in Missoula. He and his wife of many years Mary Ann McGowan gave life to their 3 children, Danny, Burke and Annika. Sadly, Daniel McGowan passed at two and a half years of age. Today Daniel is in Mike's arms in heaven, smiling down on us. A devoted dad, Mike adored his kids and enjoyed his family time- particularly traveling and sports. His Scotch-Irish heritage helped Mike and his siblings establish a great legacy of family values, laughter, and loyalty that blessed all.

Mike was a dedicated, loving, loyal father and friend.

He is survived by son Burke Lindor McGowan and daughter Annika Bonnie McGowan of Missoula, MT.

"I will always love you with a true love….Dad"

The Seattle McGowan Family of 4 siblings include Laurean Myers (spouse Bob), Colleen Dunne (spouse Leo), Robert McGowan (spouse Cheney), and Kathleen Pemberton. Mike leaves numerous nieces and nephews, who he loved dearly.

Mike was preceded in death by his precious son, Daniel Warren McGowan, parents RG and Bonnie McGowan, and grandparents George and Pearl Nulton of Seattle, WA.

~Rest in Peace, Spike!~

A memorial service will be held at Zootown Church (3623 Brooks St, Missoula, MT 59802) at 4pm on Saturday, June 26, 2021. Mike's friends and family are welcome to attend.