Michael Warren McGowan
1968 - 2021
BORN
1968
DIED
2021

Michael ("Mike") Warren McGowan

On May 17, 2021, Michael ("Mike") Warren McGowan entered eternity.

Mike was born April 11, 1968 to Robert G. and Juanita L. "Bonnie" McGowan in Seattle, Washington. He was the youngest of 5 children. Following the sudden death of his mother, Mike was raised by his maternal grandparents, George and Pearl Nulton, in the North Beach neighborhood of Seattle.

Mike graduated from Ballard High School in 1986 then attended the University of Montana ("UM"), where he was a 3-time All American Scholar-Athlete. Mike earned the nickname "Spike" due to his aggressive play as a linebacker on the UM Griz football team. He graduated Summa Cum Laude in 1990 from UM with a BA in History (3.98 GPA). Mike was on UM's Dean List from 1987-1990 and, based on his scholastic accomplishments, was nominated for a postgraduate Rhodes Scholarship, which is one of the most prestigious international scholarship programs awarded to top-tier students to study at the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom. In 1991 Mike completed flight training as a pilot.

Considered a gentleman and a scholar, Spike had a strong faith and love for his Lord Jesus Christ. It was this love for Jesus and others, and for football, that led Spike to serve as the Chaplin of UM's football team for many years.

Professionally, Mike was a skilled advisor and consultant to many-helping them with their business startups and growth strategies. More recently Mike worked for the US Federal Home Loan Bank, where he worked for many years. Prior to that he was an investment banker who specialized in in blockchain and cybersecurity.

A strong family man, Mike established his home and family in Missoula. He and his wife of many years Mary Ann McGowan gave life to their 3 children, Danny, Burke and Annika. Sadly, Daniel McGowan passed at two and a half years of age. Today Daniel is in Mike's arms in heaven, smiling down on us. A devoted dad, Mike adored his kids and enjoyed his family time- particularly traveling and sports. His Scotch-Irish heritage helped Mike and his siblings establish a great legacy of family values, laughter, and loyalty that blessed all.

Mike was a dedicated, loving, loyal father and friend.

He is survived by son Burke Lindor McGowan and daughter Annika Bonnie McGowan of Missoula, MT.

"I will always love you with a true love….Dad"

The Seattle McGowan Family of 4 siblings include Laurean Myers (spouse Bob), Colleen Dunne (spouse Leo), Robert McGowan (spouse Cheney), and Kathleen Pemberton. Mike leaves numerous nieces and nephews, who he loved dearly.

Mike was preceded in death by his precious son, Daniel Warren McGowan, parents RG and Bonnie McGowan, and grandparents George and Pearl Nulton of Seattle, WA.

~Rest in Peace, Spike!~

A memorial service will be held at Zootown Church (3623 Brooks St, Missoula, MT 59802) at 4pm on Saturday, June 26, 2021. Mike's friends and family are welcome to attend.


Published by Missoulian on Jun. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Memorial service
4:00p.m.
Zootown Church
3623 Brooks St, Missoula, MT
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
20 Entries
Just learned of Michael's passing. So sorry to hear about this. My heart goes out to the family. GOd bless you, Michele
Michele Ashby
Work
August 23, 2021
Like others, I knew Mike through our service on the Board of the Federal Home Loan Bank. Mike learned that I was planning a trip to Alaska and I immediately started receiving literature in the mail about bear stray. Of course, the best was made in Montana. Mike´s friendship was one of the most sincere that I´ve ever encountered. Mike, you are missed. Godspeed friend.
Benson Porter
Work
July 31, 2021
Dear Annika, Burke and Mary Ann, I just knew some minutes ago. Mike it was a real friend and brother for me, several times talked about his beautiful family. My prays are for you, and I am sure he is in a wonderful place. A friend from Chile.
Patricio Araneda
Friend
July 7, 2021
"A wee bit of blessing" Always a true gent, a lion and an honorable man to look up to!
Derek Robson
Friend
July 3, 2021
Michael Wilson
June 29, 2021
I was so sorry to hear about Mike´s passing. He was a great human being - funny and loyal to a fault. I always appreciated his support and mentoring at the Federal Home Loan Banks in Seattle and Des Moines. It was wonderful sharing with him the ups and downs of our favorite NFL team, the Green Bay Packers, and kidding him by writing "Go Cats" on his dusty pickup in Missoula. Thankfully, as a Griz, Mike had a great a sense of humor! Rest peacefully Mike.
Michael Wilson
Work
June 29, 2021
I knew Michael through work and as a friend. I felt an immediate connection with his kindness. Although I would not call us close friends, I often thought of him, and his actions inspired me to be a better person. When we did run into each other, he always had a kind word. May he rest in peace with his eternal father.
Candace Reinholdt
June 24, 2021
I was saddened to hear of Michael´s passing and send my sincere condolences to his family and friends. I met Mike during the high school years when we both were affiliated with Masonic youth organizations in the Ballard area of Seattle. Michael was always kind, supportive and a dedicated hard worker. He was a joy to be around. He had a big smile and a bigger heart. My we all find peace that his big heart will continue to love, and his smile will shine on us all. Rest in peace Mike, in all of God´s glory. With much love and respect, Karri Jo Russell
Karri Russell
Other
June 23, 2021
I will never forget you, Mike McGowan. I've known you since you were teenager and would come to our home with Young Life. You'd come to our guy's Bible study and Friday morning breakfast. You were such a polite and fun young man and I knew that God had his hand on you. Rest in peace in the loving arms of Jesus
Margaret Balcos-Williams
Friend
June 23, 2021
Hello Everyone, For all who wish to make a Memorial Donation in Mike's honor, please select from the above Donation Tab to the CONCUSSION LEGACY FOUNDATION.
A special message from Mike's siblings, Laurean, Colleen, Bob and Katie.
Family
June 19, 2021
I first met Mike and was blessed by his friendship when he was a Ballard High School student in Seattle, and as he was involved with Ballard Young Life. Mike was one of those guys who did everything to the max, whether it was tackling an opponent in football or studying God's Word, or just listening to a friend - no matter that person's stature in life, Mike treated all he met with love and respect - not some mushy emotion but rather a genuine, caring, practical love that left a person not feeling that they just had a new acquaintance, but rather that they had met a new, loyal friend. As he matured, he became a Renaissance man, with many interests and abilities, including becoming an accomplished pilot, a husband and father, a serial entrepreneur, a CEO, and an Independent Director for the Federal Home Loan Bank, as just a few of his endeavors and accomplishments - all done with 100% effort. Mike blessed me and many, many, many people with his friendship and love - he leaves a very large hole, that will not soon heal. May his soul rest in Heaven's peace and may we all look forward to Mike's greeting when it's our time to join him in eternity.
Dave Warthen
Friend
June 19, 2021
Tracy,Rhys,Hayley and Devin
June 17, 2021
I hadn't flown for some years and decided to hire an instructor to help me become proficient again. That instructor was Mike. We immediately hit it off and a few flying lessons turned into a special friendship. At the time, he was living with his Grandfather and at some point was dating Mary Ann. I could see it in his eyes that he was in love when he would talk about her. We spent many hours flying cross country trips to Seattle and cities in Montana. Once I flew to Spokane to pick him up after he had climbed Mount Rainier. The airplane that I had wanted to use had a mechanical issue so I used a small trainer instead. I landed in Spokane and here came Mike with this huge pack of all of his gear. We could barely squeeze it in the small trainer and it seemed to take forever to become airborne. I remember hearing the Control Tower cautioning other aircraft about the Cessna 150 climbing "VERY SLOWLY". I am shocked and saddened by his passing. I have never met anyone with the goodness and strength of character that Mike had. He will continue to forever be in my memories. He was truly one of a kind. God Bless his family.
Steve Boyce
June 15, 2021
Thank you everyone for expressing your hearts and thoughts for my precious brother Mike. I couldn't agree more that Mike was a gift to many, especially to his family and friends. He thought of others before himself. Even as a young boy he was kind to others never mean, except when he played football! He was a man of truth and integrity even in the face of personal trials. He had much wisdom and was considered trustworthy whether as a friend or businessman. I will miss him terribly and especially the heartfelt conversations we so often had...the beauty is I will see him again in eternity. Love you Mike.....sister "C"
Colleen Dunne
Family
June 14, 2021
Mike was one of those rare individuals who you meet and immediately build a relationship that lasts for years on many levels. I will miss his intellect, his wit, his passion and most importantly, his friendship. Go with God, my friend......
Doug Hile
Work
June 14, 2021
Although I was honored to know Mike for only a few short years while we served as members of the board of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines, I will miss greatly his friendship and wise counsel. He truly was one of the most unique, talented individuals I have ever known. May you Rest In Peace, my friend.
John Klebba
June 14, 2021
Steve Bumann
June 13, 2021
I am so thankful to have had the opportunity to know Mike. He was truly an amazing and knowledgeable person. He was second to none as a Director of the Federal Home Loan Bank - willing to learn, provide guidance and lend a helping hand. My prayers are with his family. Rest In Peace My Friend.
Dara Queck
June 13, 2021
Mike was the best of friends. I served with him on The Federal Home Loan Bank of Seattle, and then later when we merged into The Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines. We had memorable meals and walks together. I remember his love for his former wife, his sorrow over their parting, his devotion and love for his children. I loved his stories of bears, of flying, Alaska, and his kindness and humanity. The last time I saw him in person, before the pandemic, we texted during the board meeting, me sharing pictures of my new dog Skye, a Carin Terrier puppy, and Mike´s recommendations of what places I should visit when I went to Scotland. Mike was a wonderful friend, and a wonderful gentleman. A true family man, I cried like a baby, when I heard that he had passed. I will miss him forever.
Cynthia Parker
Friend
June 12, 2021
Mike was a special person. I am so sorry his family and friends must go on without him. Rest in peace.
Colleen Tuxbury
Friend
June 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 20 of 20 results