Michael T. Pahl

Michael T. Pahl, 67, of Missoula died Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at his home.

Mike was born on March 5, 1954, in Great Falls to Authur and Patricia Pahl. After graduating from Great Falls High, Mike moved to Missoula and began his career in the restaurant industry. After spending summers driving the yellow buses in Yellowstone he switched careers and found a home with Beach Transportation. Over the next 20+ years Mike would deliver Missoula and the U of M students (visiting schools as well) to schooling and sporting events. The Kids "my little darlings" loved Mike and he loved them. Mike became a little road weary and in 2019 decided to cut back to just driving for sporting events. A year later he decided to hang up his keys and retire.

Mike led a modest lifestyle. He rode his bike everywhere and gave away his COVID stimulus checks to charity. He was grateful for his sobriety; loved the Raiders, his friends and his family, especially his great nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 7th at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home in Missoula. Further information is available at www.sunsetfuneralhomecemetery.com