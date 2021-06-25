Michael Joseph Sailer

March 27 1944 to June 22, 2021

Mike passed away surrounded by his children and grandchildren after his brief battle with pancreatic cancer.

Mike was born in Antigo, Wisconsin and graduated from Antigo High School in 1962.

Mike married the love of his life, Dianne Dvorak on June 22, 1963.

He worked at Kraft in Antigo before moving his family to Missoula, Montana in 1969 where he took a job at the Frenchtown mill and continued to work until his retirement in 2009.

He lived for hunting, fishing, and spending time outdoors with his children and grandsons.

Mike is preceded in death by his wife Dianne, brother James, and his parents Joe and Blanche.

He will be deeply missed by those who knew and love him. He is survived by his son Brian (wife Mayyer; sons Eli, Evan, Issac), Ann Marie (Bob), Dan (wife Julie; daughters Daneesha, Cierra, Cassidy), Dawn-deceased (sons Robert, Michael), brother Wayne (wife Kay; children Sarah, Christopher), sister Carol (husband Cal; children Michael, Vicki), sister-in-law Peggy (children Jay, Joye).

There will be a Celebration of Life Friday, June 25th at his son's home.