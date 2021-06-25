Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Missoulian
Missoulian Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Michael Joseph Sailer
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021

Michael Joseph Sailer

March 27 1944 to June 22, 2021

Mike passed away surrounded by his children and grandchildren after his brief battle with pancreatic cancer.

Mike was born in Antigo, Wisconsin and graduated from Antigo High School in 1962.

Mike married the love of his life, Dianne Dvorak on June 22, 1963.

He worked at Kraft in Antigo before moving his family to Missoula, Montana in 1969 where he took a job at the Frenchtown mill and continued to work until his retirement in 2009.

He lived for hunting, fishing, and spending time outdoors with his children and grandsons.

Mike is preceded in death by his wife Dianne, brother James, and his parents Joe and Blanche.

He will be deeply missed by those who knew and love him. He is survived by his son Brian (wife Mayyer; sons Eli, Evan, Issac), Ann Marie (Bob), Dan (wife Julie; daughters Daneesha, Cierra, Cassidy), Dawn-deceased (sons Robert, Michael), brother Wayne (wife Kay; children Sarah, Christopher), sister Carol (husband Cal; children Michael, Vicki), sister-in-law Peggy (children Jay, Joye).

There will be a Celebration of Life Friday, June 25th at his son's home.


Published by Missoulian on Jun. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Celebration of Life
at his son's home
MT
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.