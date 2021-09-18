Michael "Mike" Alvah Stephens

Michael "Mike" Alvah Stephens, of Missoula, MT, passed away on September 14, 2021 in Missoula at the age of 83.

Mike was born in Missoula to Clem and Edna Stephens on January 6, 1938. He attended Missoula County High School and was part of the first group of students to graduate from the South Avenue building, now known as Sentinel High School. After graduating in 1957, Mike attended the University of Montana until he grew tired of the academic world and decided to become one of the few good men by joining the United States Marine Corps.

As a Marine, Mike had the privilege of being a member of the honor guard, and then a guard to President Eisenhower during his Far Eastern Tour in June of 1960. In November 1960, Mike was a member of the Second Provisional Battalion Landing Team of the U.S. Seventh Fleet operating off the coast of South East Asia (at the request of Ngo Dinh Diem, the President of the Republic of South Vietnam). This team assisted the Army of the Republic of South Vietnam, while it was under siege, and also protected American citizens and interests.

Mike also served with the Marines in Adak, Alaska as a non-commissioned officer of the guard. There he provided security and protection of government property for the Naval Station and Naval Communication Stations. In addition, Mike took part in search and rescue missions from the Kodiak Islands into Asia.

After the Marines, Mike returned to Missoula and to his pursuit of the academic world at the University of Montana. Here he would meet the love of his life, Marilyn Elizabeth Smith. Mike and Marilyn married on August 26, 1967.

Mike went on to become an electrician working at lumber mills in Montana, Idaho, and Washington until he retired. Mike's career spanned 45 years with the majority of it spent at the Champion then Stimson mill in Bonner, MT where his passion for advocating for fair work practices for mill employees led Mike to serve as President of the union for a number of years.

Mike is preceded in death by his father, Clem Stephens; mother, Edna Stephens; brother, Merton Stephens; and one grandson.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Marilyn E. Stephens of Missoula, six children and their families: Beth (Mike) Moore, Clinton, MT; Julie (Jason) Taylor, Cheyenne, WY; Gordon (Monica) Stephens, Arlington, TX; Michael (Karen) Stephens, Jr., Ft. Worth, TX; Cathleen (John) Daly, Arlington, TX; and Nathan (Jennifer) Stephens, Missoula, MT; nineteen grandchildren and one great-grandson.