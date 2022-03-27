Michael D. Williams

On December 7, 2022, after an eight-month battle with lung cancer, Michael D. Williams, 76, died in his wife's arms at his home in Missoula. Michael was born in DeKalb, Illinois, September 12, 1945, to Eleanor Darnall Williams and Earl Roger Williams. He grew up in DeKalb and attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, where he met his first wife, Sandra Early. They married in 1969 and had three daughters: Jennifer, Kate and Stephanie.

After college, Mike and his family headed to Wyoming, where he took a job in Rock Springs as a restaurant manager. And soon began his love affair with backpacking in the Wind River Mountains. His fondest memories of hiking in "the Winds" were with his girls, who sometimes needed convincing. The joys and catastrophes of those early adventures instilled in his daughters a good sense of humor and a love for hiking and wild country.

In 1986 the family moved to Missoula, Montana, where Michael took a job with McDonald's, beginning a 35-year career under four different owners. While working, he earned a degree in political science at the University of Montana and was accepted to UM's Law School. Following a divorce in 1989, the demands of raising kids and earning a living left no time for school, something he always regretted.

Mike met his second wife, Jan Brocci, in 1995 through a matchmaker ad in the Missoulian. Attracted by a mutual love for the outdoors and photography, they spent many weekends and vacations hiking and camping in the mountains of Montana, Idaho and Wyoming. Then came a trip to southern Utah. Its wilderness of canyons and red rock country took hold of them and never let go, drawing them back year after year. "So many canyons, too little time," the saying goes, and was true for them. Even Mike's email address reflected his love for canyon country: [email protected]

Missoula had three McDonalds when Mike hired on as a store manager in 1986; now there are seven. The expansion created an opportunity for him to move into a position that would soon be his favorite. Instead of managing kids, he began taking care of the equipment, computer systems, maintenance and contractors that kept the stores running. A natural problem solver, Mike loved being the knight in shining armor who came to the rescue when things went sideways. When cancer eventually made him too sick to work, it hit him hard. He missed the camaraderie with his coworkers and the challenges of his job, and he spoke often about wanting to get strong enough to go back to work parttime. But that time never came.

Mike loved driving fast and spent years involved in autocross racing, despite often being sidelined by misjudging how tight to take a corner. As he aged, he found more joy in driving "blue highways" and exploring new country in his little red Miata. Though he loved a good adventure, he was a homebody who liked to putter in the garage, work on cars and fix things. He also liked caring for his yard and turned the backyard hill of knapweed and cheatgrass into a lovely sanctuary. After a hard day's work, he would settle down in the grass with his wife and cats, sipping a cold microbrew and surveying his creation.

Sometimes shy and protective, Mike often kept his feelings close to his chest. But he treasured his family, friends and coworkers. He leaves behind three daughters: Jennifer Truscott, Kate Williams and Stephanie Williams; his sisters Chris Pepper and Libby Curry, and his wife Jan. To honor Mike's memory, please donate to AniMeals or the Humane Society of Western Montana in his name-and remember to toast him with a good beer!