Mike Coyle

Mike Coyle, 59 of Drummond, passed away after a long hard-fought battle of a rare auto immune vasculitis causing multiple strokes with family, friends and some incredible caregivers at his side.

After graduating from Sentinel HS he went on to attend both MSU and UM. Mike held various jobs until opening Coyle's Canyon Bar in Drummond. Mike had a love for the Drummond Community and gave back volunteering as an EMT and firefighter.

Mike loved the outdoors, rafting, fishing, and hunting but most importantly looked forward to skiing and spending time with his twin daughters.

Mike's smile, love for life, and big heart will be missed. Mike won the "Beardie" contest to help raise money for Make a Wish foundation. Mike was a devoted father and would often hang a sign on the bar, "closed, skiing with the girls."

Mike was preceded in death by his father, Pat. Survivors include his mother, Patty, who never gave up hope. Sisters Shari (Barb), Marijo (Mike) and Kelly (Eric), niece, nephews, stepchildren and his most precious twin daughters, Chloe and Ellie. Mike also leaves behind an amazing group of friends and health care workers.

Join us for a celebration of Mike's life October 2nd at the Canyon Bar in Drummond from 1-5.