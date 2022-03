I have only just learned of Milt's passing. I would have thought I would have felt it in the air, such a force of nature he was. He has, in one way or another, been a presence in the lives of the Morrison clan for at least a half century. He will be so missed. What better can be said but that he always fought for the common person and that he succeeded in many ways in making the world a better place. Please accept all of our most sincere and heartfelt sympathy and condolences. His passing leaves a big void in Montana.

Sharon Morrison March 18, 2022