Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Missoulian
Missoulian Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Nancy Lee Fenner
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Buffalo Hill Funeral Home
1890 Highway 93 North
Kalispell, MT

Nancy Lee Fenner

Nancy Lee Fenner, 88, died June 25, 2021 at her grandson's home in Missoula. She was born in Belle Fourche, SD September 26, 1932 to William and Ella Noble. They moved to Columbus, MT where she attended school and graduated in 1950 as Valedictorian of her class. Nancy married Charles N. Brown and they had four children, Linda, Corky, Rod and Brenda. They later divorced. Nancy married Darrell E Fenner in 1969 and they moved to Kalispell where she remained until February 1, 2021 when she moved to Missoula to be near family. Services will be July 7, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Kalispell, Montana. Buffalo Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.


Published by Missoulian on Jun. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
7
Service
11:00a.m.
First Presbyterian Church
Kalispell, MT
Funeral services provided by:
Buffalo Hill Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Buffalo Hill Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.