Nancy Lee Fenner

Nancy Lee Fenner, 88, died June 25, 2021 at her grandson's home in Missoula. She was born in Belle Fourche, SD September 26, 1932 to William and Ella Noble. They moved to Columbus, MT where she attended school and graduated in 1950 as Valedictorian of her class. Nancy married Charles N. Brown and they had four children, Linda, Corky, Rod and Brenda. They later divorced. Nancy married Darrell E Fenner in 1969 and they moved to Kalispell where she remained until February 1, 2021 when she moved to Missoula to be near family. Services will be July 7, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Kalispell, Montana. Buffalo Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.