Nancy "June" Waldemar Kamps

November 29. 1928 – March 17, 2022

HAMILTON - Nancy "June" Waldemar Kamps, 93, of Hamilton, MT, passed away March 17, 2022. June was born November 29, 1928, to Leonard Franklin and Estella (Dickson) Waldemar at Old Tash Ranch, in Grasshopper Valley, close to Bannack.

She received her elementary education in a one room schoolhouse in Polaris and then Grant, Montana. Later they moved to Dillon, where she finished her education at the Dillon Beaverhead High School.

She worked at the local telephone company as an operator. During that time, she met and married the love of her life, Montana "Monty" Hearold Kamps, March 15, 1947. After a number of moves, they raised their four children in Anaconda and Helena area. They later served a mission, for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, in the Philippines.

In addition to her husband, Monty, and her parents, June was preceded in death by her two brothers, Leonard Milton Waldemar, John Judson Waldemar, one sister Betty Joy Waldemar and one grandchild, Christopher Clarence Savik. She is survived by her children, son, Monte Leonard (Nancy Gayle "Jayne") of Darby, MT; daughters, Linda June (Ron) Curdy of Hamilton, MT; Wendy Faye (Marlen) Savik of Elk Ridge, UT; and Julie Anne (Brad) Lee of Portland, TN. Survivors also include 13 grandchildren; 11 step-grandchildren; 80 great grandchildren and four great-great grandsons.

A Viewing will be held at 1:00 p.m., Sunday, March 20, 2022, and the Funeral Service will follow at 2:00 p.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in Hamilton. Internment will take place Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., at the Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery, in Missoula. Condolences may be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com