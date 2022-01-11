Nancy Matthews

Nancy Matthews, wife of a diplomat and ardent supporter of the arts in Missoula and internationally, passed away on January 7th due to complications from a hip injury. Born Nancy Noel Henneberger December 24th, 1927, in Chambersburg, PA, she was raised in Caldwell, NJ where her father worked as an engineer for Bell Telephone Company. She graduated from Connecticut College in 1949 and married Harrison Freeman Matthews, Jr ("Free") in 1950.

After a full life as a Foreign Service spouse, Nancy began her own career with Meridian International Center in Washington, D.C. There she organized major exhibitions from many countries including Vietnam, South Africa, Iran, Cuba and China, and established a successful traveling exhibition service.

While at Meridian in 2005, Nancy collaborated with the Montana Museum of Art & Culture at the University of Montana to foster cultural exchange with China. "Ancient Threads, Newly Woven: Recent Art from China's Silk Road," a show of contemporary Chinese art, was brought to Missoula, followed by "Out West: The Great American Landscape," which featured various western artists. It opened in the United States at the Dana Gallery in Missoula and toured seven cities in China.

After her retirement from Meridian International in 2008, Nancy re-located to Missoula. Nancy immersed herself in the Missoula arts and international exchange communities, becoming strong supporter of the Montana Museum of Art and Culture, the Rocky Mountain Ballet Theater, the Montana World Affairs Council, and the Missoula Children's Theater. In 2012 Nancy organized a multi genre event entitled "China in Missoula," a community wide collaborative project.

Nancy was largely responsible for securing a significant collection of works from the Corcoran Gallery in Washington DC that once belonged to Montana copper mogul Senator William Clark. For nearly three years, Nancy worked tirelessly with the Corcoran Trustees to ensure that Montana would receive a part of Clark's legacy. In 2018, the MMAC successfully accessioned 9 of Clark's European masterpieces. The Clark Collection, valued at over 9 million dollars, is priceless in terms of its educational and cultural value.

In recognition of Nancy's many contributions to Montana's art and culture, the Montana World Affairs Council recently awarded her the 2020 Cultural Ambassador Award. The citation read in part, "Nancy Matthews has had a career rich in travel, art, and diplomacy. She has played an important part in art and cultural exchanges. We are incredibly fortunate that Nancy decided to call Missoula home. She is an extraordinary woman of extraordinary talents."

Nancy was gregarious by nature, and loved music, art, dogs, and entertaining. She is survived by her sons John Clinton Matthews of Irigny, France; Timothy Stirling Matthews of Leonardtown, MD; and daughter Elizabeth Matthews Johns of Missoula; ten grandchildren and a great-grandson. Her son Freeman Luke Matthews predeceased Nancy in 2007.

She also leaves behind her beloved dog Buddy.

There will be a Celebration of Life gathering at the Dana Gallery, 246 N Higgins Ave in Missoula on January 29th from 2:00 to 4:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations are being accepted at the following organizations:

Humane Society of Western Montana (myhswm.org)

Missoula Children's Theater (mctinc.org)

Rocky Mountain Ballet Theater (rmbt.org)

Montana Museum of Arts and Culture (umt.eduontanamuseum)