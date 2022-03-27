Nancy Jane McKeen Zintek

Nancy Jane McKeen Zintek 92, of Missoula, Montana passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 17, 2022 just 18 days shy of her 93rd birthday.

She was born Nancy Jane Auchmoody April 3, 1929 in Kansas City, Missouri to Jean Ellsworth and Bonnie Auchmoody. Nancy graduated from high school in Colorado Springs, Co. then obtained her college degree in Fashion Merchandising from Washington University in St. Louis, Mo. Her career as a Fashion buyer allowed her to enjoy frequent trips to New York City and Chicago.

Nancy married Ray McKeen in 1964 and moved to Whitefish, Mt. which was a wonderful place to raise her three children from a prior marriage. Nancy and her children were grateful for the love and acceptance of the McKeen family. She worked for many years in the Whitefish School System and remembered fondly her time as the school secretary for the Whitefish High School.

After Ray's passing, she married William (Bill) Zintek in 1980. She and Bill could often be found outdoors, fishing or camping. They traveled extensively around the United States as part of the AirStream Club Community followed by many years wintering in Yuma, Arizona.

They moved to Missoula in 1990 where they built their forever home on their property located just off of Flynn Lane in west Missoula. When completed the street was named after them and is now known as Zintek Place.

After Bill's passing on March 11, 2011, Nancy became a resident of The Springs. During her eleven years there, she made loving and heartfelt friends with other residents along with the caregivers who enriched her life. Since her family all lived out of state, many of her friends and caregivers became family to her. Klairaine, Mandy, Waldina, Michelle, MeriBeth, Tyler, and Sarah, along with many others, were so dear to her. The family would like to thank the staff of The Springs for the kindness and love extended to Nancy during her time there.

Nancy was an active member and belonged to the First United Methodist Church in Missoula. She also was lifelong member of the Alpha Phi Sorority and P.E.O.

Nancy and Bill's blended family include four children: Stuart "Alan" (Susan) McKeen, Patty Zintek Melvin, Jennifer (James) Coyle, and Cliff McKeen. They were also blessed with nine cherished grandchildren: Skylar (Reyna) McKeen, Starin McKeen, Dylan (Lindsay) Givens, Chad (Megan) Melvin, Eric (Sarina) Melvin, Briana (Aaron) Jones, Terry (Macee) Coyle, Emily McKeen and David McKeen along with nine treasured great-grandchildren with 1 more on the way.

Nancy is survived by her livelong best friend and dear sister Betty Asmus. Along with Betty's family, Nancy is also survived by many extended McKeen family members and a whole host of dear friends.

Nancy was truly one of a kind and an incredible woman, wife and mother. Many will remember her for the love she so generously offered. She wore a smile and never complained about the pain she was in and rarely said an unkind word.

The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to so many special friends of Nancy for their love and kindness over the years. She felt blessed by those who touched her life.

Her last days were spent at Hillside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center after a short hospital stay. The family is so appreciative, and no words can express our thanks to the caregivers that extended their love to "Miss Nancy" along with our family. We will be forever grateful.

In lieu of a service to honor Nancy's memory, the family asks you extend an act of kindness to a stranger. These acts of kindness will bless others and celebrate a life well-lived.

Arrangements under the direction of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory, Missoula, Montana.