Natalya V. Bobko

Natalya V. Bobko, 87, of Missoula, went to be with her Lord & Savior in the early hours on Friday, March 25th, 2022.

Natalya was born in Olshany, Belarus to Vasiliy and Alexandra Yarmolich on October 3rd, 1934. At an early age, she accepted Jesus Christ as her personal Savior which would be her lifelong support.

In August 1954 she married the love of her life, Mikhail Bobko. They lived together 62 years. From the very beginning, they dedicated their 9 children to God and encouraged them to explore the beauty of the gospel.

Natalya was a Beloved wife, mother, grandma and great grandma that was honored and respected by many. She had a loving and generous heart that only God can give. She was peaceful, loved kids and was a true woman of God. She will be dearly missed by her loved ones who celebrate the fact that she is at peace with her Creator.

Natalya leaves behind her beloved 9 children, Vlad, Vasiliy, Zoya, Ivan, Ludmila, Svetlana, Olga, Mikhail, Fedor and their spouses. 43 grandchildren and 86 great grandchildren.

Natalya's Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 29th at 7:00 p.m. The Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, March 30th at 11:00 a.m. Both services will be held at Garden City Funeral Home, followed by a burial service at Missoula Cemetery.