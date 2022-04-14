Norene Stelter Johnson

Norene passed peacefully at home surrounded by her loving spouse, Don Johnson and family. She is survived by her children Therese Eichler, Philip Reidy, Troy Moore, Donald Johnson Jr. (Wendy), Danette Paige, and Kelly Miller. Grandchildren Levi, Cody, Reid, Dakota, Zandra, Dani Kay (Tony), Kyle (Amanda), Leann (Adrian), Kourtney (Mark), and Jacob. Great grandchildren Luke, Liam, Noah, Killian, and Adalyne. Brother Charles Stelter (Cindy), and sisters Irene Szabo, Charlene Ralph, as well as many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her sister Jene Thorne and brother Fred Stelter.

Her family would like to extend special thanks to her caregivers Natalie and Billie.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Parkinson's Disease Pacific Northwest Chapter, ATTN: Donor Services, 200 SE First St. Suite 800, Miami, FL, 88131.

Memorial services for Norene will be scheduled at a later date.