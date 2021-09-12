Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Missoulian
Missoulian Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Olga Elizabeth Troutwine
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021

Olga Elizabeth Troutwine

Olga Elizabeth was born in Missoula on June 19, 1926, to Carl O. and Mattie Bloomquist, immigrants from Sweden and Norway. Olga Troutwine passed away peacefully of natural causes with family at her side at the age of 95 on Friday, September 3, 2021.

Following graduation from Missoula County High School in 1944, she moved to Spokane and worked as a stenographer at the U.S. Air Force Base for two years. She returned to Missoula and married Marvin Troutwine, her high school sweetheart, in 1946 after he returned from serving in the U.S. Navy. They loved and protected each other through 74 years of marriage.

A lifelong resident of Missoula, Olga did secretarial and accounting work at the Missoula Mercantile, for Marvin's Timberib construction business, U.S. Forest Service and H&R Block.

She delivered Meals on Wheels for 31 years, stopping at the age of 83. She enjoyed hiking in the mountains and cross-country skiing with a great group of women every Tuesday for over 30 years. She hiked up Blue Mountain with family on her 90th birthday. Over her many years at Grace Methodist Church, she served as the Treasurer and participated with UMW. She and Marvin enjoyed numerous road trips throughout the U.S. and Canada.

From the afghans she made for her kids and grandkids to the crochet snowflakes which will adorn family Christmas trees for generations, she was always one who sought to create beautiful things for her home and others. She passed on her values of hard work, independence, love of the mountains, hiking, gardening, good nutrition, and devotion to family to those who survive her - daughters Audrey (John) Trautwein and Judy Troutwine, son Bruce (Cheryl) Troutwine. Grandchildren -Rachel (Anthony), Chris(Emily), and Ryan (Nicolette). Great grandchildren – Jack, Mark, Judson, and Audrey.

A service to celebrate her life will be held at 11 am on Monday, September 20, at Grace United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Olga's name to Grace United Methodist Church Missions at PO Box 2999, Missoula, 59806.


Published by Missoulian on Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Grace United Methodist Church
MT
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.