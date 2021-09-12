Olga Elizabeth Troutwine

Olga Elizabeth was born in Missoula on June 19, 1926, to Carl O. and Mattie Bloomquist, immigrants from Sweden and Norway. Olga Troutwine passed away peacefully of natural causes with family at her side at the age of 95 on Friday, September 3, 2021.

Following graduation from Missoula County High School in 1944, she moved to Spokane and worked as a stenographer at the U.S. Air Force Base for two years. She returned to Missoula and married Marvin Troutwine, her high school sweetheart, in 1946 after he returned from serving in the U.S. Navy. They loved and protected each other through 74 years of marriage.

A lifelong resident of Missoula, Olga did secretarial and accounting work at the Missoula Mercantile, for Marvin's Timberib construction business, U.S. Forest Service and H&R Block.

She delivered Meals on Wheels for 31 years, stopping at the age of 83. She enjoyed hiking in the mountains and cross-country skiing with a great group of women every Tuesday for over 30 years. She hiked up Blue Mountain with family on her 90th birthday. Over her many years at Grace Methodist Church, she served as the Treasurer and participated with UMW. She and Marvin enjoyed numerous road trips throughout the U.S. and Canada.

From the afghans she made for her kids and grandkids to the crochet snowflakes which will adorn family Christmas trees for generations, she was always one who sought to create beautiful things for her home and others. She passed on her values of hard work, independence, love of the mountains, hiking, gardening, good nutrition, and devotion to family to those who survive her - daughters Audrey (John) Trautwein and Judy Troutwine, son Bruce (Cheryl) Troutwine. Grandchildren -Rachel (Anthony), Chris(Emily), and Ryan (Nicolette). Great grandchildren – Jack, Mark, Judson, and Audrey.

A service to celebrate her life will be held at 11 am on Monday, September 20, at Grace United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Olga's name to Grace United Methodist Church Missions at PO Box 2999, Missoula, 59806.