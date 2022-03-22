Orvin Franklin Crowder

Orvin Franklin Crowder passed away after battling parkinsons on Feb. 10th 2022 at the age of 78. He was born on September 6th 1943 to Ora Bert Crowder and Loritta Mae Medsker in Butte Mt. They moved to Hamilton shortly after. During grade school his family moved to Oregon. Then he lived out the rest of his adult life between Idaho and Montana. He was drafted into the Army on his 21st birthday, spending 18 months in Korea. He learned many skills working with family and friends in a wide array of jobs. Inevitably becoming a crane operator in the logging industry and a master woodsman. He loved his family and friends and especially making them laugh. He loved the mountains, hunting, fishing, and passing on his stories and knowledge. He was preceded in death by his parents and 4 sisters and 1 brother on his fathers side and 4 brothers and one sister on his fathers side. He is survived by his siblings Roy Babcock, Joeseph Crowder, Lynda(Crowder)Towle, Idonna Crowder, his beloved nieces and nephews and their children and grandchildren. His daughter Renee Crowder and Grandchildren Zach Gotcher and Marina Gotcher. Also some good friends that were like family. Services will be held at the Missoula Veterans Cemetery at 2p.m. March 30, 2022.