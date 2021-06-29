Pamela Dianne (Clouser) Peabody

Pamela Dianne (Clouser) Peabody was born January 16, 1949, in Joplin, MO. The daughter of Evelyn and Delbert Clouser, she was raised in the Kansas City area and attended Raytown High School and Missouri Valley College. Her children were born and/or raised primarily in Harrisonville, Missouri. Pamela was a devoted mother and a lifelong artist. Her artwork reflected her sense of wonder and beauty in nature and her love of babies, faeries, and new life of all kinds. Despite her heartland roots, she fell in love with the mountain west early on-spending time with family in Colorado as a child and later living briefly in the Bitterroot Valley of Montana. For the past twenty years she was at last able to stay in her beloved mountains: first in the Swan Valley and then in Missoula. Pamela was a lifelong member of Unity church and was active in Unity of Missoula. Spirituality was a cornerstone of her life, and it infused her activities and her home. She was also a devoted participant-in-spirit, for many years, with Aikido of Missoula. During the last years of Pamela's life she was confronted with many health challenges. However, she was also always able to meet friends who shared and supported her will to live life fully. Her family would like to express their deepest appreciation to everyone, in Missoula and beyond, who brought joy to Pamela's life. Pamela was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her brother Allan (Julie) Clouser; ex-husband William Peabody; her children, Kimberly (Jeff) Peabody Brown, Rebecca (Sam) Peabody Joly, Amanda Peabody, Ethan (Dana) Peabody Kewan, and Jennalea Peabody; grandchildren Nicholas, Elena, Calista, Seraphine, Sarina, Hannah, and Isabella; and her beloved service dog Maire ("Moya"). There will be a memorial service for Pamela at Unity of Missoula, date/time TBD. With gratitude, Pamela's family ask that any memorials be sent to Unity of Missoula, Providence Montana Health Foundation, or Partners in Homecare.