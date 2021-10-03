Patricia E. Grenfell

Patricia E. Grenfell, 83 of Federal Way, WA passed away Monday, September 13, 2021.

She was born November 10, 1937, to Nicholas and Georgia (Taylor) Grenfell in Missoula, MT. She attended schools in Stevensville, Corvallis and graduated high school in Darby, MT (1955). She worked for the U.S Forest Service and Montana State Welfare offices (in both Missoula and Hamilton). She moved to Washington state where she worked for Washington State Department of Social and Health services until she retired.

She enjoyed spending time with her grandkids, reading, watching movies, shopping and coffee with friends and family.

Her parents and brother, Donald Grenfell preceded her in death.

Survivors include her daughter Audrey (Rob) Hoover Auburn, WA and grandchildren Marckus (Carly) Buckhouse Nampa, ID and Vance Hoover Auburn, WA. She is also survived by her loyal companion cat Bonnie. Additionally, she leaves behind cousins and nephews as well as many friends.

There will be no services but will have a celebration of life at a later date. Her ashes will be spread at the ocean per her request, and some will be placed with her parents at their grave site in Darby, MT.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local animal shelter as she always loved animals of all kinds and had a compassionate heart for them or any children's charity of the donor's choice.