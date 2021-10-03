Menu
Patricia E. Grenfell
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021

Patricia E. Grenfell

Patricia E. Grenfell, 83 of Federal Way, WA passed away Monday, September 13, 2021.

She was born November 10, 1937, to Nicholas and Georgia (Taylor) Grenfell in Missoula, MT. She attended schools in Stevensville, Corvallis and graduated high school in Darby, MT (1955). She worked for the U.S Forest Service and Montana State Welfare offices (in both Missoula and Hamilton). She moved to Washington state where she worked for Washington State Department of Social and Health services until she retired.

She enjoyed spending time with her grandkids, reading, watching movies, shopping and coffee with friends and family.

Her parents and brother, Donald Grenfell preceded her in death.

Survivors include her daughter Audrey (Rob) Hoover Auburn, WA and grandchildren Marckus (Carly) Buckhouse Nampa, ID and Vance Hoover Auburn, WA. She is also survived by her loyal companion cat Bonnie. Additionally, she leaves behind cousins and nephews as well as many friends.

There will be no services but will have a celebration of life at a later date. Her ashes will be spread at the ocean per her request, and some will be placed with her parents at their grave site in Darby, MT.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local animal shelter as she always loved animals of all kinds and had a compassionate heart for them or any children's charity of the donor's choice.


Published by Missoulian on Oct. 3, 2021.
Audrey dear, I forgot to give you my address, phone, and e mail. It s Dia Erickso, P O Box 181, Clinton, MT, 59825, phone 406-860-5049. E Mail is: [email protected] If you do happen to call, please leave a message. I am slow getting to the phone before it stops ringing. Dia
Dia Erickson
Friend
October 6, 2021
Pat has been my friend from the late 1980's, when she came to work with me at the Long Term Care Office in Seattle. For well over 30 years, she told me about everyone in her family and everyone else she ever knew. As a financial worker who helped the elderly qualify for nursing home care, assisted living, Copes home care, and to receive food stamps and medical coverage for hospital stays, Pat was a conscientious worker and was always kind and helpful with her clients and their representatives. She never raised her voice and if a supervisor treated her unfairly, as they often did at this pressure filled office, Pat would only smile and then privately apply for the same job in a different nearby community. She was not only kind and gentle, she saw through the malarkey. Our friendship was based on the fact that we both tended to see the truth in all things. She was kind and honest. What more can a person be? Her family..... Audrey, Rob, Marckus and Vance were her everything. And over the years, I came to know about her relatives and people that she knew in Hamilton and Darby. I miss my dear friend and I pray for her family. She won't be very far away, I'm sure. Bless you all.
Linda S Lorentsen
Friend
October 5, 2021
It saddens me Pat is no longer with us, she was a kind hearted woman and I know she cared for my mother, her cousin Rose McNett. She was always checking up on her and visiting her often. It was very hard for me to tell her she had passed. I hope your hearts heal from your loss, one of the hardest things in life is to lose your parent!!
Colleen Hildebrandt
Family
October 4, 2021
My deepest condolences to the family. She was a very sweet woman
Holly Love
October 4, 2021
