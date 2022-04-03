Patricia Ann Moore (Moderie)

June 14, 1942 - March 26, 2022

Patricia Ann Moore was a loving, caring, daughter, sister, aunt, mother and grandmother who left our family in a peaceful sleep on March 26, 2022, at the age of 79. She was a lifetime Montanan and loved her state so much. She had a great love for family and especially family get-togethers at the park and especially Christmas parties at her brother's house with family. She had a tremendous love for kitties and crocheting blankets for family members. She is preceded in death by her dad Joseph, mom Elma, brother Joseph, sister Jeanne, sister Doris, and grandson in law Christopher Enns. She is survived by sister Marilyn, numerous nieces, and nephews. Her daughter Trish (Bill), grandkids Amber (Tim), Jessica (Evander), Zak, Jacob (Kyleigh), Hunter (Alicia), Max (Johna), Joseph, Zoe. Great grandkids Ayden, Vincent, Zia, Saren, Zaaura, Ariah, Kaidyn, Jenna, AJ, Kameron, Helena. Her son Chet (Denise) and grandson Wyatt. There will be a celebration of life potluck on July 30th, 2022. Place and time to be decided later. Online condolences may be left at gardencityfh.com.